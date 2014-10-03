(Adds reference to gubernatorial race)
By Jonathan Kaminsky
NEW ORLEANS Oct 2 A federal appeals court ruled
on Thursday that Texas could begin enforcing restrictions on
abortion clinics that critics of the new rules say will force
all but seven of the facilities in the state to shut down.
A panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
Orleans ruled that Texas could enforce the requirement that
clinics have certain hospital-like settings for surgeries while
the court weighs the constitutionality of the 2013 state law.
A lower court in August ruled the "ambulatory surgical
center requirement" unconstitutional, finding it placed an undue
burden on women seeking abortions. Texas officials appealed that
ruling.
Abortion rights advocates, who have argued the requirement
will leave almost 1 million Texas women of reproductive age at
least 150 miles (240 km) from an abortion clinic, were critical
of Thursday's ruling.
"This is a devastating day for Texas women," Jennifer
Dalven, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, said
in a statement. "The court's decision ignores the medical
experts, who have recognized that these laws hurt women, not
help them."
Supporters of the law, who say the rules will reduce
complications and improve patient care, applauded the ruling.
"This decision is a vindication of the careful deliberation
by the Texas Legislature to craft a law to protect the health
and safety of Texas women," Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott's
office, which is defending the law, said in a statement.
Abbott, a Republican, is running for governor against
Democrat Wendy Davis, a state senator who vaulted to national
prominence for mounting an 11-hour filibuster in an unsuccessful
effort to kill the measure.
Under the newly enforceable rules, Texas clinics will have
to meet a set of building standards ranging from widening halls
to having facilities for certain surgeries that abortion rights
advocates say are unnecessary, especially when an abortion is
medically induced.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas and Jim
Forsyth in San Antonio; Editing by Frank McGurty, Peter Cooney,
Sandra Maler and Ken Wills)