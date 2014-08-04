(Adds details on injunction in fifth paragraph)
By Verna Gates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Aug 4 A U.S. judge on Monday
ruled unconstitutional an Alabama law that threatened to close
three of the state's five abortion clinics, while a trial opened
in Texas with an abortion rights group trying to overturn
restrictions imposed in that state.
A number of abortion clinics have closed in recent months
due to laws passed in 11 U.S. states requiring doctors who
perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby
hospital. Supporters say the measure protects women's health
while opponents say it is an unnecessary regulation designed to
force clinics to shut down.
U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson ruled Alabama's law
imposed an undue burden on a woman's ability to choose to have
an abortion by making it unnecessarily difficult to obtain the
procedure.
"The evidence compellingly demonstrates that the requirement
would have the striking result of closing three of Alabama's
five abortion clinics," the judge wrote.
There was a temporary injunction already in place allowing
the clinics to operate. That temporary injunction will remain in
effect until the court meets with all parties to determine final
relief.
Admitting privileges generally allow a doctor who is
approved by a hospital to admit a patient for treatment at that
hospital. Lawmakers in some states require abortion doctors to
have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles (48 kms)
of their clinic.
Abortion rights groups maintain such a provision is
unwarranted because abortion complications are rare and tend to
be similar to those of a miscarriage, which can be treated by
emergency room physicians. The provision also places an undue
burden on women in rural areas where medical facilities are
sparse.
Alabama Governor Robert Bentley, a Republican, said he was
disappointed in the ruling because it would erode protections
for expectant mothers.
"Abortion is a fundamental assault on the sanctity of
innocent human life, and I believe that it should only be done
as a last possible effort to save the life of the mother,"
Bentley added.
TEXAS CHALLENGE
A federal appeals court last week ruled that Mississippi's
law requiring abortion doctors to have local hospital admitting
privileges was unconstitutional. The law, passed in 2012, would
have shut down that state's only abortion clinic.
Mississippi's decision will probably have more impact than
the Alabama decision, according to Elizabeth Nash, state issues
manager for the Guttmacher Institute, which tracks abortion
rights issues.
"The really big takeaway from Mississippi was that a state
cannot abdicate its responsibility for abortion services to
another state," Nash said.
Measures similar to Alabama's 2013 law are in place in other
states including Texas, whose law was upheld in March by a
federal appeals court, which said the regulation supports
continuity of care.
A federal court in Austin, Texas, on Monday heard arguments
in a trial brought by the Center for Reproductive Rights against
a new set of regulations that go into effect in September
requiring abortion providers in the state to meet the same
building requirements as ambulatory surgical centers.
Jan Soifer, a lawyer for the abortion rights groups, said in
opening statements the provision was costly, uncalled for and
would results in clinics with a smaller patient base to close
because they cannot afford the construction costs.
Lawyers for the state argued the Texas law was medically
justified and has been supported by courts.
(Reporting by Verna Gates; Additional reporting by Jon
Herskovitz in Austin, Texas, and Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas;
Writing by Jon Herskovitz and Colleen Jenkins; Editing by G
Crosse and Eric Beech)