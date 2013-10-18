Oct 18 The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday indefinitely suspended the law license of former state Attorney General Phill Kline for violating 11 rules of professional conduct in connection with his prosecution of abortion providers.

In a 154-page report, the seven-member court unanimously found that Kline failed to recognize the line between "overzealous advocacy" and operating within the limits of the law and his professional obligations.

"The violations we have found are significant and numerous, and Kline's inability or refusal to acknowledge or address their significance is particularly troubling in light of his service as the chief prosecuting attorney for this state and its most populous county," the court wrote.

Kline, 53, will have to wait three years to re-apply for his license.

A Republican, Kline was attorney general from 2003 to 2007. He later worked as a district attorney in Johnson County, Kansas, and is now a law professor at Liberty University in Virginia. He did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

An outspoken foe of abortion, Kline had clashed with abortion clinics and Planned Parenthood for years on whether they were abiding by all abortion laws. He prosecuted cases involving Planned Parenthood and George Tiller, a Wichita-based doctor who provided abortions before being murdered in 2009.

Two years ago, the Kansas Board of Discipline for Attorneys recommended a suspension of Kline's license indefinitely for "ethical misconduct."

In upholding the board's decision, the Supreme Court ruled that Kline committed professional misconduct when he ordered his attorney general office staff to attach sealed documents to a public brief, and when he later directed staff to file a pleading with the court that contained misleading information. The court also found that, as district attorney, Kline gave false court testimony about patient medical records his office obtained in a criminal probe of abortion providers.

In a hearing before the Supreme Court, the state's disciplinary administrator requested that Kline be disbarred, but the Supreme Court said Kline's actions failed to reach the "intent" threshold that would merit disbarment.

"We conclude indefinite suspension is the appropriate discipline," the court stated, specifying three reasons: . "Kline's selfish motive; his pattern of misconduct; and his refusal to acknowledge the wrongful nature of any of his misconduct."

Kline has insisted he committed no violations. He had already lost his license for not paying an annual registration fee, but he said in an interview after the Board of Discipline ruling that a suspension could hurt his ability to teach or practice law anywhere.

At the time, he said in a news release that his mistake was his willingness to investigate powerful people no matter where the evidence would lead.

Five of the seven Supreme Court justices who made the ruling Friday were appointed to take the place of five members who recused themselves.