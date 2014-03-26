March 25 A federal appeals court panel on
Tuesday upheld a 2011 Kansas law that would stop federal family
planning money the state receives from flowing to two Planned
Parenthood clinics.
The ruling overturned a Kansas federal judge's preliminary
injunction that stopped the state from eliminating the federal
funding to family planning clinics Planned Parenthood of Kansas
and Mid-Missouri operates in Wichita and Hays.
No abortion services are provided at the health centers and
Planned Parenthood has said they would lose more than $330,000
in funding, their eligibility for a low-cost drug-purchasing
program and it likely would lead to the Hays clinic closing.
Planned Parenthood said it was reviewing its options after
the ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit
and remained committed to Kansas women and their families.
A spokesman said Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt was
pleased by the ruling. "We will continue to defend Kansas law in
regards to any further challenges," spokesman Clint Blaes said
in an emailed statement.
The Kansas law limits the entities that can receive funding
the state allocates out of federal government subsidies it
receives for family planning services to low-income residents.
Planned Parenthood argued in a federal lawsuit that the
state law violated federal law and penalized the organization
for associating with abortion providers and advocating for
access to abortion services.
"Planned Parenthood's theory raises the prospect of every
loser in a political battle claiming that enactment of
legislation it opposed was motivated by hostility toward the
loser's speech," Judge Harris Hartz wrote.
Judge Carlos Lucero in dissent said the federal judge's
decision was well-grounded in fact and free of error.
(Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis)