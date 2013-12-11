Dec 11 The Michigan legislature on Wednesday
approved a proposal that would make it the ninth state to
prohibit insurance companies from offering abortions unless
women pay a fee in addition to the premium.
The proposal, which was brought before the legislature as an
initiative petition organized by Right to Life of Michigan, an
anti-abortion group, was approved in the House and Senate, both
of which have Republican majorities.
State senators voted 27-11 and representatives 62-47 to make
the "Abortion Insurance Opt-Out Act" proposal law. Under
Michigan's constitution, such voter initiatives become law 90
days after the current session ends, without the need for
Governor Rick Snyder's signature.
Snyder, a Republican who identifies himself as pro-life, had
vetoed a similar measure lawmakers approved less than a year
ago. Snyder said in a letter to constituents the bill went too
far because it treated situations involving rape and incest as
elective abortions, and interfered with the private insurance
market.
"Abortion is not true health care and people who object will
not have to contribute their own tax dollars or insurance
premiums for elective abortions," Right to Life of Michigan
President Barbara Listing said in a statement.
The Michigan petition is one of a series of state
initiatives in recent years that attempt to limit abortions,
including banning the procedure after 20 weeks and enacting new
restrictions on abortion providers. Eight other states have
similar abortion insurance laws, according to the Guttmacher
Institute, a pro-abortion rights research group.
The Michigan initiative drew the ire of Democratic state
lawmakers. Michigan Democrats argued that the initiative
provided no exceptions for rape or incest and the legislature
should have let the matter go before voters in November 2014.
"Legislative Republicans are once again catering to the
whims of special interest groups, and the citizens suffer,"
state Representative Vicki Barnett, a Democrat, said in a
statement. "Now, Michigan women need to plan ahead for 'rape
insurance' in case the absolute worst happens."
Democratic state Senate leaders called for its immediate
repeal.
The petitioners submitted about 316,000 signatures, well
above the 258,088 needed to put the initiative before the
legislature. The signatures submitted represented about 3
percent of Michigan's population of 9.9 million.
(Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis and Mary Wisniewski
in Chicago; editing by Gunna Dickson)