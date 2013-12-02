Dec 2 The Michigan legislature will consider a
proposal this week that, if enacted, would make it the ninth
state to prohibit insurance companies from offering abortion
services unless women pay an extra fee in addition to the usual
premium.
The proposal will go before the majority-Republican
legislature as a petition organized by Right to Life of
Michigan, an anti-abortion group, that was approved on Monday by
the Michigan Board of Canvassers.
Under Michigan's constitution, the legislature could approve
the proposed "Abortion Insurance Opt-Out Act" by a simple
majority vote that does not require the signature of Republican
Governor Rick Snyder.
Snyder, who identifies himself as pro-life, vetoed a similar
measure lawmakers approved less than a year ago. He said in a
letter to constituents that the bill went too far because it
treated situations involving rape and incest as elective
abortions, and because it interfered with the private insurance
market.
"Michigan citizens do not want to pay for someone else's
abortion with their tax dollars or health insurance premiums,"
Right to Life of Michigan President Barbara Listing said in a
statement. "Abortion is not health care; abortion kills a
living, developing human being."
The Michigan petition is one of a series of state
initiatives in recent years that attempt to limit abortions,
including banning the procedure after 20 weeks and enacting new
restrictions on abortion providers.
Eight states now have similar abortion insurance laws,
according to Elizabeth Nash, state issues manager for the
Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion rights research group.
Nash said the Michigan proposal would force women to decide
to purchase the additional coverage without knowing whether they
would ever need an abortion, and would not allow a woman to buy
coverage after getting pregnant by any means, even rape.
"Seeking an abortion isn't something that anyone plans for,"
Nash said.
Michigan House Democrats slammed the petition in a
statement, saying it would hurt victims of rape and incest.
"Right to Life wants to further traumatize these women by
denying health care coverage to terminate a pregnancy forced
upon them in the most heinous of circumstances," said Rep. Pam
Faris, a Democrat.
The Michigan legislature will receive the petition on
Tuesday after returning from a two-week break. If the
legislature rejects it, or does nothing with the proposal in 40
days, it will be put to a statewide vote on the November 2014
ballot.
The petitioners submitted about 316,000 signatures - only
258,088 were required for it to be approved for consideration,
according to the state elections board. The signatures submitted
represent about 3 percent of Michigan's population of 9.9
million.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by David Gregorio)