* Clinic can continue providing abortions for now
* Law requires hospital privileges for clinic doctors
* State says the measure protects women's health
* Critics say it would effectively ban abortions
By Emily Le Coz
JACKSON, Miss., July 11 A federal judge on
Wednesday extended a temporary restraining order blocking
Mississippi from enforcing a new state law that tightens
requirements on abortion clinics, saying he wanted time to
review how the law will be applied.
The new law, which took effect on July 1, has threatened to
close the state's last abortion clinic and make Mississippi the
only U.S. state without such a facility.
Abortion rights advocates say it is a thinly veiled attempt
to ban the procedure in Mississippi. Supporters of the measure
argue it is necessary to ensure women's safety.
Representatives for the abortion clinic, Jackson Women's
Health Organization, asked U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan
III to issue a preliminary injunction to prevent the state from
enforcing the law while its constitutionality is being
challenged.
Jordan did not rule on that request at a packed court
hearing in Jackson, Mississippi, on Wednesday.
The judge instead extended the restraining order he issued
on July 1 and said he would review the state Board of Health's
new rules dictating how it would carry out the law at the center
of the dispute.
The extension of the restraining order means the clinic can
continue providing abortions for now.
Jordan said the temporary order would be in effect until he
decides whether to grant the preliminary injunction. He did not
indicate when that might be.
The law, signed by Republican Governor Phil Bryant in April,
requires physicians who perform abortions to be board-certified
in obstetrics and gynecology, and to have admitting privileges
at a nearby hospital.
Doctors at the Jackson Women's Health Organization already
are certified OB-GYNs, but they haven't yet been able to obtain
hospital privileges.
"The issue for today is whether or not there is irreparable
harm to your clients right now, and that harm could change with
the facts," Jordan said at the hearing. "Today it could be the
chilling effect. Three months from now it could be, 'We didn't
get admitted, therefore we have to close.'"
IMPEDE WOMEN'S ACCESS?
If Jordan eventually allows the state to begin enforcing the
law, the clinic will be given some time to comply before facing
license revocation. The judge said it was not clear exactly how
much time the state would provide.
The facility would then be allowed to stay open while it
appealed any such revocation, a process that takes at least 60
days.
Clinic spokeswoman Betty Thompson has said local hospitals -
some of which are religiously affiliated - face tremendous
pressure in the socially conservative state not to grant
privileges to doctors who perform abortions.
The Jackson Women's Health Organization argued in court
documents that the law "is motivated by a desire to close down
the clinic and end abortion in the state, in defiance of the
Constitution and with a disregard for the rights of
individuals."
"The purpose and effect is to impede women's access to
abortion," said Michelle Movahed, staff attorney with the New
York-based Center for Reproductive Rights, which is representing
the clinic in the case.
The state said the measure reflects Mississippi's legal
responsibility to protect women's health by ensuring doctors
have the credentials necessary to perform the procedures and
access to hospitals in case of complications.
"Protecting maternal health is a legitimate state interest,"
said Benjamin Bryant, special assistant to Mississippi's
attorney general.
The state also said it had "substantial reason for concern"
about the health and safety record of the Jackson clinic, noting
that another abortion clinic run by owner Diane Derzis had its
license revoked by Alabama health officials in April after
"multiple and serious violations."
The Jackson Women's Health Organization said it was found to
be in compliance with all applicable Mississippi laws after its
most recent inspection in June, according to court documents.
Some anti-abortion state lawmakers who pushed for the
measure have said they hoped it would end abortions in
Mississippi. Jordan said he was trying to decide whether those
statements were relevant to the decision at hand.
Mississippi, which had as many as 14 abortion providers in
the early 1980s, already has some of the country's strictest
abortion laws and one of the lowest abortion rates. It also has
the highest teen pregnancy rate in the United States - more than
60 percent above the national average in 2010.
Thirty-nine other states say that only OB-GYNs can perform
abortions, and nine others mandate hospital privileges,
according to the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit organization
focusing on sexual and reproductive rights.
The Jackson Women's Health Organization opened in
Mississippi in 1996. Thompson said about 2,000 women received
abortions at the clinic between July 1, 2010 and June 30, 2011.
