April 16 A federal judge on Wednesday
permanently blocked North Dakota from enforcing the country's
most restrictive abortion law, a ban on ending a pregnancy once
a fetal heartbeat can be detected, as early as six weeks after
conception.
North Dakota's only abortion clinic had challenged the law
approved by the state legislature in 2013, and U.S. District
Judge Daniel Hovland last July had temporarily blocked it from
taking effect.
"The state of North Dakota has presented no reliable medical
evidence to justify the passage of this troubling law," Hovland
wrote in a 25-page opinion released on Wednesday.
Hovland said the U.S. Supreme Court has recognized the
constitutional right of women to end a pregnancy before the
fetus is determined to be viable for more than 40 years and the
federal court is obligated to uphold that precedent.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently declined to hear an appeal
of a ruling that struck down a 20-week abortion ban in Arizona
and has never held that viability occurs at the point of
conception, he said.
The North Dakota attorney general's office had no immediate
comment on the ruling, a spokeswoman said.
Operators of the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo had said
the law would effectively ban nearly all abortions performed
there, forcing it to close.
The clinic's closing would leave the closest alternate
clinics about 250 miles (400 km) away in Minneapolis and St.
Paul, Minnesota, or in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The North Dakota abortion ban approved in early 2013 was
among a host of laws passed by Republican-led legislatures
around the United States.
Arkansas lawmakers approved a law banning most abortions
after 12 weeks of pregnancy, which was struck down in March by a
federal judge as unconstitutional. The Arkansas attorney general
has said he will appeal the ruling.
