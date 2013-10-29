By Heide Brandes
| OKLAHOMA CITY
OKLAHOMA CITY Oct 29 The Oklahoma Supreme Court
ruled on Tuesday that a state law meant to restrict the use of
abortion-inducing drugs instead bans them altogether, rendering
the law unconstitutional and paving the way for the measure to
reach the U.S. Supreme Court.
The state had argued that the 2011 law was written to force
abortion providers to use federal guidelines when administering
the RU-486 drug, the so-called "abortion pill."
But the state court said Tuesday that the effect of the law
as it is written is a ban on all abortions by medications, and
as a result "restricts the long-respected medical discretion of
physicians" who may feel that method is safer for some patients
than surgical abortion.
A similar restriction in Texas was partially upheld Monday
by a federal district judge, who ruled that the state could
require adherence to federal guidelines unless a doctor decides
medical abortion is needed to preserve the life and health of
the mother.
Some 18 states have laws restricting or banning the use of
medication abortions, several of which are under judicial review
or have been blocked, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a
research organization which supports the right to abortion.
In practical terms, the ruling changes nothing for women
choosing medication abortions in Oklahoma because the law was
halted by a district judge in 2012 in a lawsuit.
The U.S. Supreme Court put the case on its docket, but
before it would hear arguments the court instructed the state
Supreme Court to interpret whether it bans all use of the
medication or just restricts it to federal guidelines.
Tuesday's ruling bolsters arguments by abortion-rights
groups that the law should be struck down by the U.S. Supreme
Court, whatever its effect, said Martha Skeeters, president of
the Oklahoma Coalition for Reproductive Justice, which filed the
lawsuit.
Proponents of the law say that requiring abortion providers
to use the Food and Drug Administration's protocol for
medication abortions is safer for women, reduces errors, and has
more credibility than off-label use.
But abortion-rights groups and providers say the federal
protocol, based on recommendations made by the drug manufacturer
in the 1990s, is more expensive, requires more trips to the
clinic and can have more side effects than the common off-label
protocol in use by many providers.
(Editing by Karen Brooks and Gunna Dickson)