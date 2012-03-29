By Steve Olafson
Oklahoma City, March 29 An Oklahoma judge has
rejected as unconstitutional a state law that would have
required women seeking an abortion to first view an ultrasound
image and listen to a doctor's description of the fetus.
The Ultrasound Act was approved in 2010 when the
Republican-controlled Oklahoma Senate overrode a veto issued by
then-Governor Brad Henry, a Democrat. The law was immediately
blocked by a temporary injunction and never was enforced.
The ruling on Wednesday by Oklahoma County District Judge
Bryan Dixon said the law violates the state constitution because
it is a "special law" that treats abortion differently than
other medical procedures.
The Center for Reproductive Rights challenged the law on
behalf of Nova Health Systems and Dr. Larry Burns, two of three
abortion providers in Oklahoma.
Seven U.S. states mandate an ultrasound before an abortion,
though the exact requirements vary, according the Guttmacher
Institute, which studies reproductive health issues. In an
eighth state, Virginia, such a law goes into effect in July.
