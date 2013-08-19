(Corrects typographical error in paragraph one to "restraining"
instead of "retraining")
By Carey Gillam
Aug 19 A judge in Oklahoma issued a temporary
restraining order on Monday blocking implementation of a law
that critics said would limit a woman's access to emergency
contraception known as the "morning after pill," court records
showed.
"Once again Oklahoma politicians' efforts to turn back the
clock on women's health and rights have been blocked," David
Brown, an attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights, said
in an emailed statement.
The Oklahoma Coalition for Reproductive Justice sued the
Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy and Oklahoma Attorney General
Scott Pruitt on Aug. 8, claiming the law violated Oklahoma's
constitution and put up barriers for women who wanted to use
legal contraception.
The order was issued by State District Court Judge Lisa
Davis.
The law, signed by Republican Governor Mary Fallin on May
29, included a provision requiring women 17 years of age and
older to show identification to a pharmacist to obtain Plan B
One-Step contraception, commonly called the morning after pill,
and requiring those under 17 to have a prescription for it.
There was no immediate response to a request for comment
from the governor's office or the state pharmacy board.
Diane Clay, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Pruitt, said
in a statement, "The law simply keeps requirements the same as
they have been for more than a decade, requiring those under age
17 to have a prescription to buy Plan B emergency
contraceptives."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Plan B
One-Step for over-the-counter sales on June 20 with no age or
point-of-sale restrictions and no identification requirements
for purchase.
Plan B One-Step is marketed as an emergency contraceptive
that can help prevent pregnancy if taken within 72 hours after
birth control failure or unprotected sex. It has been a point of
contention for years between abortion rights groups and abortion
opponents.
(Reporting By Carey Gillam; Editing by Greg McCune)