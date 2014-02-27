By Heide Brandes
| OKLAHOMA CITY
OKLAHOMA CITY Feb 27 The Oklahoma House of
Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill on Thursday to
apply new restrictions on abortions that lawmakers said are
aimed at protecting women's health but opponents say are
designed to shut down clinics.
The legislation includes a provision similar to one put in
place in neighboring Texas that requires physicians who perform
abortions to have admitting privileges at an appropriately
equipped hospital within 30 miles (48 kms) of their practice.
The Republican lawmaker who wrote the legislation, Mike
Ritze, a physician, said his goal was to ensure women who
experience complications like hemorrhaging, can have access to
hospital care immediately.
"If the federal law is going to allow abortions, the state
has a responsibility to our citizens to ensure those procedures
are done as safely as possible," Ritze said.
The bill also requires abortion clinics to meet heightened
building standards, bans abortion after 20 weeks, and requires
strict adherence to guidelines in prescribing abortion pills.
Opponents argue that, given the sparse population in most of
Oklahoma, the admitting privileges requirement places an unjust
burden on clinics and punishes people in rural parts of the
state where medical care can be scarce.
"The intent of this legislation is to restrict access to
safe, legal abortions, plain and simple," said Jill June,
president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood of the
Heartland.
The admitting privileges provision, almost identical to the
one in Texas, was opposed by the Texas Hospital Association,
which said it was unnecessary because women experiencing
abortion complications can go to a hospital emergency room and
be treated.
Admitting privileges allow doctors to admit patients to a
hospital for treatment. The privileges are usually given to
doctors who are on staff at the hospital.
Jerry McPeak, a Democrat from Muskogee, said he voted
against the measure because it would limit healthcare options
for women in rural areas, like his district.
"Women in my district have the same right as everyone else
to healthcare options. This bill wasn't about abortion. It's
purely politics," McPeak said.
The House voted 73-9 in favor of the bill.
An Oklahoma Senate panel voted 19-2 on Wednesday to approve
a similar bill to the one passed by the House and will likely
approve the measure when it goes to a full vote.
Federal courts have so far upheld the Texas law but
opponents have filed appeals seeking to ease some of its
restrictions.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; editing by Gunna Dickson)