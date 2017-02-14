NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A proposal
requiring pregnant women to get permission from their sexual
partner to get an abortion made headway on Tuesday in U.S. state
of Oklahoma, where lawmakers decided to move the measure toward
a full vote by the legislature.
The legislation is the latest in a string of far-reaching
efforts to limit abortion by lawmakers emboldened by the
election of U.S. President Donald Trump, experts say.
Trump has promised to appoint an anti-abortion justice to
the U.S. Supreme Court. During his campaign, he said women who
had abortions should be punished but later said it was doctors
who perform abortions who should be punished.
Legislators in Oklahoma's House of Representatives voted on
Tuesday to proceed with consideration of the bill that calls for
a pregnant woman to obtain written consent of the father before
getting an abortion.
"My bill just simply tries to add the father to the process
and bring a father into the conversation of when abortions
occur," said its author, Republican state Rep. Justin Humphrey,
during a House session.
"They show up and they take part in creating the baby and
then they have no say-so for nine months," he said.
The proposal typifies efforts underway since the November
election, when the Republican Party, more conservative than the
Democratic Party, took control of most state legislatures across
the country, abortion rights advocates say.
"This Oklahoma bill falls into that category," said
Elizabeth Nash, a policy analyst with the New York-based
Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights research group.
In December, Ohio approved a measure banning abortions after
20 weeks of pregnancy, but the state governor vetoed a measure
banning abortions after detection of a fetal heartbeat, which
could be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.
Abortion has been legal in the United States since 1973 but
remains a divisive social and political issue.
Opponents of the Oklahoma bill, formally known as HB 1441,
say it would violate the U.S. Constitution and not survive
challenges in court.
"Oklahoma HB 1441 is an outrageous bill meant to shame,
burden, and degrade women seeking abortion care," said a
statement by Diane Horvath-Cosper, spokeswoman for the New
York-based Physicians for Reproductive Health.
Efforts to require spousal consent or force pregnant women
to alert their spouse of an abortion have lost in court
challenges.
Women seeking abortions in Oklahoma, a southern state just
north of Texas, already must undergo a 72-hour waiting period
and counseling on a link between abortion and breast cancer,
which the National Cancer Institute and other medical experts
say is false.
The Oklahoma measure will likely be scheduled for a full
vote later this year, according to a House spokeswoman.
It is expected to be adopted by both houses of the
legislature.
The state's Republican governor, who would have to sign any
approved measure into law, is an opponent of abortion but last
year vetoed a bill calling for prison terms for doctors who
performed abortions.
The measure would not apply in cases of rape or incest or if
the mother's life is in danger.
