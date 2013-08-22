(Corrects spelling of Merrillville in paragraph 8)
By Susan Guyett
INDIANAPOLIS Aug 22 Planned Parenthood on
Thursday filed a federal challenge to a new Indiana law
requiring clinics that administer the so-called abortion pill to
have full surgical facilities, a requirement it says would halt
abortion services at a central Indiana clinic.
Under the law, Planned Parenthood would have to upgrade its
clinic in Lafayette, Indiana, to surgical standards or stop
administering RU-486, commonly called the abortion pill, it said
in a lawsuit filed in Indianapolis federal court.
Imposing surgical facility requirements on clinics where no
surgery is performed "is not only unreasonable, it is utterly
irrational ...," Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky said
in the lawsuit, which seeks a federal court injunction.
Legislators supporting the law, which took effect July 1,
have said it would protect women's health. It requires clinics
providing non-surgical abortions to have separate procedure,
recovery and scrub rooms like surgical centers starting Jan. 1.
Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller said in a statement on
Thursday that, "We look forward to respectfully asserting the
state's case" in defending the constitutionality of the law.
Planned Parenthood operates four of the 10 clinics that
provide abortions in Indiana. Three Planned Parenthood clinics
perform surgical abortions and administer the abortion pill at
up to nine weeks of pregnancy. The Lafayette clinic offers only
the abortion pill at up to nine weeks of pregnancy.
The Lafayette clinic provided 54 non-surgical abortions in
the 12 months ended July 1, and other medication, primarily
contraception, more than 10,000 times, the lawsuit said.
If the Lafayette clinic stops providing non-surgical
abortions, the closest clinics are 60 miles away in Indianapolis
or 85 miles away in Merrillville, Planned Parenthood said,
adding that the Lafayette clinic would continue to provide
health services.
Planned Parenthood applied on July 15 with Indiana state
health officials for a license and a waiver of the requirements.
The Indiana law exempts physician's offices from the
requirements as long as surgical procedures performed there are
not primarily surgical abortions and abortion-inducing drugs are
not the primarily prescribed drugs.
The requirements violate a woman's constitutional right to
privacy, equal protection and are "arbitrary and irrational" in
violation of a woman's right to due process, the lawsuit said.
The two-pill abortion medication called RU-486 has been
legally available in the United States since 2000. By 2008 it
accounted for about one-fourth of U.S. abortions performed
before nine weeks of gestation, according to the Guttmacher
Institute, a research group that supports the right to abortion.
As approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the drugs
are dispensed by prescription directly from a physician. They
are not available in pharmacies.
(Editing by David Bailey and Cynthia Osterman)