By Jilian Mincer
| April 11
April 11 Even as scores of U.S. abortion clinics
have shut down, the number of doctors trained to provide the
procedure has surged - but only in some parts of the country.
Two little-known training programs say they have expanded
rapidly in recent years, fueled by robust private funding and
strong demand. Launched nearly a quarter century ago amid
protest and violence, the programs now train more than 1,000
doctors and medical students annually in reproductive services,
from contraception to all types of abortion, according to
interviews with Reuters.
But their impact is limited. Most of the doctors end up
working near where they train, not in several Southern and
Midwestern states that have imposed waiting periods, mandated
counseling and enacted other controls.
"I don't think we have a provider shortage anymore," said
Sarah W. Prager, a University of Washington Medical School
professor. "What we have is a distribution problem. We have a
lot of providers in some of our city centers, but in rural areas
there are very few people willing or able to provide care."
Texas is emblematic of areas of scarcity. More than half
the clinics in the state have closed since 2013 when a law went
into effect that required clinics to meet surgery center
standards and abortion providers to have hospital admitting
privileges.
In its first abortion case in nearly a decade, the U.S.
Supreme Court is considering whether the Texas law violates the
right to abortion. The case focused attention on a decline in
clinics in the United States. According to a survey by the
Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit research organization that
supports abortion rights, the number of clinics dropped nearly
40 percent after peaking in 1982.
MORE TRAINING
Medical Students for Choice was started in 1993 by a student
at the University of California, San Francisco. The nonprofit
now has 185 chapters and a $1.4 million annual budget funded by
the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the Rockefeller Family
Fund and others.
Last year, it sent 137 medical students and residents for
abortion training, more than twice as many as in 2010. Its
two-day and three-day Abortion Training Institute has received
321 applications so far this year, surpassing the 228 who
applied in all of 2015.
The Kenneth J. Ryan Residency Training Program was started
in 1999 by Uta Landy, who ran one of the first abortion clinics
after the procedure was legalized.
While obstetric-gynecology residencies are required to offer
abortion training, not all do. The Ryan program has helped set
up and expand family planning and abortion training at 85
teaching hospitals - including 31 since 2010 - which train about
1,000 residents a year.
The program declined to discuss its budget or funding. It is
a part of the Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health at the
University of California, San Francisco, which does not disclose
contributions at the program level.
Tax disclosures show the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation,
which supports abortion rights, donates to many of the
universities that host Ryan program training. But it does not
disclose the purpose of those donations, and representatives did
not respond to phone queries.
UNEVEN IMPACT
At a hearing before the Supreme Court in March, lawyers for
clinic operators argued that the new standards in Texas caused
or contributed to the shutdown of 22 clinics. The Texas state
solicitor general argued that Whole Women's Health, the lead
plaintiff in the case, failed to show that the law was the only
reason the clinics shut down.
A study funded by abortion rights groups recently reported
that waits in Texas grew as long as 23 days, and some women have
traveled more than 250 miles to get an abortion.
Some doctors also travel to bring abortion services to areas
where they are scarce. Bhavik Kumar went to New York for Ryan
residency training because it was not offered at his Texas
medical school. He returned to Texas and travels more than 2,000
miles a month providing abortions at clinics in San Antonio and
Fort Worth.
"Rights are being taken away from not just patients but us
as well," Kumar said. "A lot of us are angry. We're trying to
get back what the opposition has taken."
Randall K. O'Bannon, director of education and research for
the anti-abortion National Right to Life organization, said the
training programs are recruiting medical students with rhetoric
he views as dishonest.
"They have been promoting and recasting the image of the
abortionists in the United States," O'Bannon said. "They want to
make them appear more noble - heroic. But they're not."
Lois V. Backus, executive director of Medical Students for
Choice, said the students who go the extra mile to seek training
are heroes who "deserve the gratitude and admiration of all of
us for their willingness to meet all the needs of their
patients."
Landy, the Ryan program founder, said laws limiting abortion
are stoking interest in training.
"The more controversy there is," she said, "the more
motivation, commitment and passion grows and responds."
Most of the new providers are women, who comprise 80 percent
of ob-gyn residents. Some, like Jennifer Conti, are vocal about
the need for women to have access to a full range of
reproductive care. Growing up in a traditional Mexican-American
family, Conti opposed abortion as "this hypothetical thing that
bad people did." But her views changed in her teens when an
acquaintance got pregnant.
Now, as an ob-gyn, she teaches and provides reproductive
care, including abortion, at Stanford University School of
Medicine, and she writes for Slate and other outlets.
"There is a new generation of activist doctors," said Lori
Carpentier, who runs Planned Parenthood clinics in Michigan.
"They choose to do terminations of pregnancies because it is a
deeply held and passionate belief that women should have access
to care."
(Reporting By Jilian Mincer; Editing by Michele Gershberg and
Lisa Girion)