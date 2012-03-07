* 2009 study linked abortion to mental illness
* 35 states require pre-abortion counseling for mental
illness
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, March 7 A leading psychiatry
journal has distanced itself from a controversial study that it
published in 2009 which suggested a link between abortion and
mental illness, including such severe forms as post-traumatic
stress disorder, panic attacks, and drug addiction.
In an unusual commentary, one of the Journal of Psychiatric
Research's editors-in-chief and a co-author warned that the 2009
paper, which has been widely cited by legislators and advocates
to argue that abortion raises a woman's risk of mental illness
and to push for laws requiring providers to tell women that, in
fact "does not support assertions that abortions led to
psychopathology."
Led by Priscilla Coleman, a professor of Human Development
and Family Studies at Bowling Green State University in Ohio,
the study used data from the Harvard-based National Comorbidity
Survey, which assesses the prevalence of mental illness in the
United States. She and her co-authors concluded that there is a
link between past abortions and mental illness.
In 2010 Julia Steinberg of the University of California, San
Francisco, and Lawrence Finer of the nonprofit Guttmacher
Institute published their own analysis of the same data from the
comorbidity survey. They identified a number of errors in the
Coleman paper, including statistical ones.
The Guttmacher Institute is a non-profit research and
education group that advocates for reproductive rights,
including access to abortion.
The U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973 but
opponents have sought, particularly at the state level, to
impose restrictions on the procedure.
Steinberg said that the biggest problem in the original
Coleman study was that "many of the incidents of mental illness
she included came before the abortion." That cast doubt on
whether abortion triggered mental illness. Instead, women with
mental illness might have been more likely to have an unwanted
pregnancy and terminate it.
"Determining the 'effects of abortion' is not possible
unless it can be established that the diagnoses occurred after
the abortion," said Steinberg. "For many women, psychiatric
illnesses occurred before the abortion."
Last July Coleman acknowledged the statistical errors, but
that was far from the end of the battle. A letter from Steinberg
and Finer in the March issue of the Journal of Psychiatric
Research reiterates the criticism about including episodes of
mental illness over a woman's entire lifetime.
In a published response, Coleman conceded that she had used
lifetime estimates of mental illness, rather than only episodes
after an abortion. It "is certainly true" that this makes it
difficult to figure out whether the abortion or the mental
illness came first, she wrote.
CAUSAL LINK?
In an email Tuesday from London, where she had addressed
members of Parliament "about the abortion and mental health
association," Coleman said that "the pattern of results"
-greater incidence of mental illness among women who have had an
abortion - "did not change much" when she made the statistical
corrections. Moreover, she wrote, "we never made assertions of
causality."
The title of her paper included the phrase "the effects of
abortion."
Coleman's arguments did not sway the journal. In an unusual
step, a commentary co-authored by Alan Schatzberg, an
editor-in-chief and professor of psychiatry at Stanford
University School of Medicine, concludes that the criticism of
the Coleman study "has considerable merit."
Her analysis "does not support assertions that
abortions led to psychopathology," it continued, and using
lifetime diagnoses of mental illness is "flawed." Studies of
abortion and mental illness "should consider only mental
disorders subsequent to the pregnancy."
Despite these problems the paper has not been retracted.
"The ultimate decision to retract is made by the publisher using
preset procedures including an independent committee,"
Schatzberg said in an email to Reuters.
Journal publisher Elsevier "has specific policies and
procedures for evaluating and instituting any possible
retraction decisions. Authors are also free to request a
retraction." Editors can also initiate the process leading to a
retraction.
Critics say the paper is flawed enough to be excised from
the scientific literature. "This is not a scholarly difference
of opinion; their facts were flatly wrong. This was an abuse of
the scientific process to reach conclusions that are not
supported by the data," said Steinberg. "The shifting
explanations and misleading statements that they offered over
the past two years served to mask their serious methodological
errors."
Another concern has been whether Coleman fully disclosed any
possible conflicts of interest. In a presentation she gave in
2011 to the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and
Gynaecologists, she said, "I have a plan to develop a new
non-profit organization devoted to understanding and publicizing
the real risks of abortion. I would like to bring together many
credentialed scientists with a research program pertaining to
the physical, psychological, and/or relational effects of
abortion on women and their families."
Advocates on both sides of the abortion debate disagree on
whether the strongly worded commentary, plus a letter to the
editor pointing out serious mistakes in the 2009 study, will
affect policy.
Thirty-five states require pre-abortion counseling,
according to the Guttmacher Institute.
Of those, nine include only negative psychological
consequences, such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress
disorder, suicidal thoughts or other forms of mental illness.
Courts have thrown out some of these requirements, including
South Dakota's that abortion providers tell women that the
procedure "increased risk of suicide ideation and suicide."
LOWER-QUALITY STUDIES
There is no shortage of studies on abortion and mental
illness. But expert analyses have found that many are as poorly
done as the 2009 paper. Two reviews of the science, one by the
American Psychological Association, found that higher quality
studies were much less likely to find adverse psychological
effects from abortion than lower-quality studies were.
Opponents of legalized abortion believe there are enough
studies linking the procedure to mental illness to support state
laws mandating that women be told of that risk. Kansas requires
a doctor to say that "after having an abortion, some women
suffer from a variety of psychological effects ranging from
malaise, irritability, difficulty sleeping, to depression and
even posttraumatic stress disorder."
Texas tells women that some "have reported serious
psychological effects after their abortion," including
depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and behavior, flashbacks,
and substance abuse. West Virginia says that many women "suffer
from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Syndrome following
abortion," and can experience suicidal thoughts or acts,
depression, fear and anxiety, and alcohol and drug abuse.
The 2009 study was "not alone in driving legislation"
requiring pre-abortion counseling that includes a mental health
warning, said Jeanne Monahan, director of the Center for Human
Dignity at the Family Research Council, a non-profit group that
opposes abortion rights. "A number of other authors have reached
the same conclusion, so my read is that it's very solid."
Many of those studies compare mental health after abortion
to mental health after childbirth. But the crucial comparison,
argued Schatzberg, is between women with unwanted pregnancies
who aborted or gave birth. To compare women with wanted
pregnancies who gave birth to women with unwanted pregnancies
who aborted can be misleading.
For the journal that published the controversial 2009 paper
to essentially disown it can "help put a spotlight on the issue
and encourage states to revisit their existing materials to
ensure that they are accurate," said Elizabeth Nash, a policy
expert at Guttmacher. "States give the misinformation the same
weight as the empirical evidence. The problem is that when
states include inaccurate information, a woman reading the
materials does not have the information she needs to make an
informed decision."
(Editing by Michele Gershberg and Cynthia Osterman)