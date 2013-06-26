(Updates with Perry announcing new special session on abortion)
By Corrie MacLaggan
AUSTIN, Texas, June 26 State Senator Wendy
Davis, the woman whose 10-hour speech captured national
attention and single-handedly slowed the Texas Republican drive
to restrict abortion, has overcome long odds before in her life.
While her defiance of the mostly male Texas Republicans may
ultimately fail because Governor Rick Perry on Wednesday called
another special session of the legislature to consider abortion
curbs, the bid propelled her to stardom in a Texas Democratic
party that has not won a statewide office in two decades.
She was already considered a possible future candidate for
governor before she stood in the Legislature on Tuesday to begin
a talk-a-thon that stalled the abortion plan.
Her filibuster was streamed live on websites across the
country, transforming her into an articulate spokeswoman for
abortion rights and women's groups fighting to limit
restrictions on legal abortion in the United States.
The Texas law would ban abortion after 20 weeks pregnancy,
with few exceptions, and impose a host of other restrictions.
"We always knew she's a rock star, it's just now I think the
rest of the country knows it, too," said fellow Democratic state
Senator Leticia Van de Putte of San Antonio.
Part of Davis' appeal is a personal story that took her from
an underprivileged background and living in a trailer park with
a young daughter, to the Capitol Dome in Austin.
Davis, 50, started working at age 14 to help support her
single mother and by 19 was a single mother herself, according
to her campaign website. She studied at a community college and
went on to graduate from Texas Christian University and Harvard
Law School.
During the filibuster, she spoke in personal terms of how
the local Planned Parenthood clinic was her health refuge in
those early years.
She served for nine years on the Fort Worth City Council and
was elected to the state Senate in 2008, upsetting a longtime
incumbent. Despite a Republican redrawing of election lines last
year, she was narrowly reelected.
Davis has used the filibuster to frustrate majority
Republicans before, temporarily blocking approval of cuts in
education funding in 2011.
A June poll from the University of Texas and the Texas
Tribune showed that 58 percent of registered voters in the state
had no opinion about Davis. That has almost certainly changed.
"She's definitely received a lot of attention over the past
24 hours, just really an unimaginable amount," said Austin-based
Republican consultant Matt Mackowiak. "That translates into an
ability to raise money and an online army that no Democrat in
Texas had 24 hours ago."
With a rising Hispanic population, Democrats in the nation's
second most populous state hope they can eventually turn Texas a
shade of Democratic blue.
But Mackowiak doubts Davis could win a statewide office in
Texas in 2014, because he said a successful statewide Democrat
would need to be more moderate and business-friendly.
Perry, the longest serving governor in Texas state history,
is expected to announce soon whether he will seek reelection.
"In the heat of the moment right now, certainly there are a
lot of people that just want her to call a press conference and
declare her candidacy for the governorship," said James Henson,
director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of
Texas. "But I think it will take more careful consideration than
that."
