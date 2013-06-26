(Corrects grammar in headline)

* Democrats appeal the decision, seek vote

* Only 2-1/2 hours left until special session ends

June 25 A Texas state Democrat who spoke for several hours on Tuesday in a bid to block a Republican drive for sweeping new abortion restrictions may be thwarted by Republicans who said she violated rules governing the stalling tactic.

Texas State Senator Wendy Davis sought to derail a proposal that included a ban on abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy by speaking until midnight (0500 GMT), when a 30-day special session expires.

Davis, who began her verbal diatribe at roughly 11:15 a.m. local time, was prevented by procedural rules from deviating off topic or taking a break by eating, leaning against her desk, sitting down or using the rest room.

Lieutenant Governor David Dewhurst, the Senate president, suspended the filibuster after ruling that Davis meandered off topic. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)