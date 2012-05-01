BRIEF-Urstadt Biddle Properties files for mixed shelf of up to $400 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $400.0 million - sec filing
May 1 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday granted the State of Texas an emergency stay of a lower court's ruling that had blocked a ban of state funding for Planned Parenthood clinics and ended the organization's health services for poor women because the organization provides abortions.
The ruling comes one day after a U.S. District Court judge had had issued a ruling in favor of Planned Parenthood in the dispute with the state. (Reporting by Corrie MacLaggan; writing by Dan Burns; editing by Doina Chiacu)
WASHINGTON, June 9 The leaders of the House of Representatives intelligence committee's investigation of Russia and the 2016 U.S. election said on Friday they had written to former FBI director James Comey to request any notes or memoranda related to discussions with President Donald Trump.