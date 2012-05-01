May 1 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday granted the State of Texas an emergency stay of a lower court's ruling that had blocked a ban of state funding for Planned Parenthood clinics and ended the organization's health services for poor women because the organization provides abortions.

The ruling comes one day after a U.S. District Court judge had had issued a ruling in favor of Planned Parenthood in the dispute with the state. (Reporting by Corrie MacLaggan; writing by Dan Burns; editing by Doina Chiacu)