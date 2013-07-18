AUSTIN, Texas, July 18 Texas Republican Governor
Rick Perry on Thursday signed into law several new restrictions
on abortion, including a ban after 20 weeks of pregnancy and
tough new health and safety standards for abortion clinics in
the state.
Texas is the most populous state in the nation to impose a
ban on abortions after 20 weeks, and the law would allow
exceptions to the ban only for the life of the mother or for a
fetus with severe abnormalities.
The Texas measures are fiercely opposed by Democrats and
abortion rights activists, who say the new strictures will
reduce access to abortion in the state and could force dozens of
clinics to close. Republican supporters of the law say the
warning about mass clinic closures is exaggerated.
Family planning organization Planned Parenthood has vowed to
immediately challenge the new law in court.
(Reporting by Karen Brooks; Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by
Gerald E. McCormick)