By Karen Brooks
AUSTIN, Texas, July 18 Texas Governor Rick Perry
on Thursday signed into law tough new restrictions on abortion,
including a ban after 20 weeks of pregnancy, marking one of the
biggest victories in a decade for opponents of the procedure in
the United States.
Perry, a Republican, signed the measure flanked by invited
political supporters and anti-abortion activists, who gave him a
standing ovation as he entered the room.
"It is a very happy and celebratory day," said Perry, who
thanked anti-abortion activists for helping to "support the
health of Texas women."
Outside, about two dozen protesters dressed in black shouted
"Shame," and "The blood of Texas women is on your hands!"
Republican lawmaker Jodie Laubenberg, who sponsored the
bill, said "the hand of God" had allowed her and others to
overcome fierce opposition and pass the measure in the Texas
legislature.
Cherie Weaver, wearing a black dress to protest the law,
said democracy had failed Texas women. "The separation of church
and state has been completely undermined in this fight," she
said, referring to the U.S. tradition of keeping government and
religion at arms length.
The Roman Catholic church officially opposes abortion as do
many conservative Protestants.
Texas Republicans, who have a large majority in the state
legislature, pushed through the restrictions over the fierce
objection of Democrats and supporters of the right to abortion.
Democratic state Senator Wendy Davis briefly caught national
attention last month by staging a filibuster to stall the
restrictions, although her gambit ultimately failed.
"When Governor Perry signed the bill, he signaled a clear
break with Texas families," Davis said in a statement, adding
that Perry was siding with "special interests" over women's
health.
Supporters of abortion rights have vowed to challenge the
law in court.
"We believe parts of this law are unconstitutional and are
working to stop it from taking effect," Cecile Richards,
President of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, said in a post on
twitter. Planned Parenthood is the nation's largest abortion
provider.
Several other conservative states have approved piecemeal
abortion restrictions, but Texas is by far the most populous and
politically important, and it took more dramatic action by
combining several measures into one bill.
The Texas measures are also more far reaching than a ban
passed by the U.S. Congress in 2003 on a type of late-term
abortion called "partial birth," which covered only a small
fraction of abortions performed each year.
Texas joined 12 other states that have passed bans on
abortion after 20 weeks, citing disputed research that a fetus
feels pain by that stage. North Dakota and Arkansas have gone
further, banning abortion as early as six and 12 weeks,
respectively. (For factbox, see )
The current limit for abortions in Texas is 26 weeks.
Texas is also requiring all abortion facilities to meet by
September 2014 the same standards as outpatient surgery centers,
and forcing doctors performing abortions to have the right to
admit a patient to a hospital within 30 miles of a clinic.
The law will prohibit anyone other than a doctor dispensing
the so-called "abortion pill," or RU-486 drug, to end
pregnancies, and require that a second dosage be administered at
a clinic under a doctor's supervision and not at home.
Texas already has a law passed two years ago requiring a
woman to undergo an ultrasound and be shown the results, before
an abortion can be performed.
Opponents of the new Texas law say it will be found
unconstitutional because the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court
decision in 1973 allowed abortion up to the point a fetus is
viable, or can live outside the womb.
Supporters of the Texas law say technology for treating
premature babies has resulted in survival at earlier stages of
gestation. They say that the government has a compelling right
to protect the fetus as early as 20 weeks.
The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives last month
passed a ban on abortion after 20 weeks, although the measure
has little chance of passage in the Democratic majority Senate.
Planned Parenthood and other operators of clinics have
warned that only a handful of the 42 facilities in Texas
providing abortions now meet the standards set in the new law,
and the cost of upgrading could force dozens to close.
Supporters of the law have said that is an exaggeration.
Within hours of Perry signing the law, Planned Parenthood
said it would close one of its 13 centers providing abortions in
Texas because of the new requirements.
Some legal challenges of other state laws have been
successful. A federal judge on Wednesday extended for two more
weeks a hold on a Wisconsin provision requiring doctors
performing abortions to have admitting privileges at a hospital,
while the judge studies whether to block the law.
The U.S. Supreme Court has not ruled recently on an abortion
case. In 2006 it narrowly endorsed, 5 to 4, the U.S.
Congressional ban on "partial birth" abortions.
