By Lisa Maria Garza
| DALLAS, Sept 3
DALLAS, Sept 3 Texas abortion providers asked
the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to hear their challenge to
the state's restrictions on abortions that they contend are
aimed more at shutting clinics than protecting women's health.
A U.S. appeals court in June upheld the main provisions of
the Texas abortion law including one requiring clinics to have
certain hospital-grade facilities even for abortions that are
induced by medication.
The U.S. Supreme Court's next term begins in October.
"We're hopeful that the Supreme Court will take a stand,
hear our case, and remind lawmakers that women's health is not a
game," said Amy Hagstrom Miller, founder of abortion provider
Whole Woman's Health, a plaintiff in the case.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Will Dunham)