By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO, March 16
SAN ANTONIO, March 16 The Texas attorney
general on Friday sued the Obama administration to challenge its
decision to shut down a women's health program over a dispute
centered on the state's withholding of funds to clinics that
provide abortions.
Cindy Mann, the director of the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services, said on Thursday the federal government had
no choice but to discontinue the program because Texas' denial
of funds for abortion restricts the freedom of choice of health
providers and is not permitted under federal law.
With the decision, Texas became the first state to have its
Medicaid Family Planning Demonstration Program canceled by the
federal government. The program provides basic medical services,
including breast and cervical cancer screening, and birth
control, for 130,000 of the state's poorest women.
The filing of the lawsuit comes as both Republican officials
in Texas and the Obama administration have expressed regret that
poor women in the state who depend on the health services could
be hurt by the escalating political fight.
"This is about life and the rule of law, which Texas
respects and the Obama administration does not," Texas Governor
Rick Perry, a former Republican presidential candidate, said in
a statement on Friday.
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott, a Republican, filed suit
against U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen
Sebelius and the agency.
The federal suit argues the agency acted illegally when it
decided to terminate funding for the Texas Women's Health
Program, which serves more than 100,000 low-income women, due to
Texas law that prohibits funding of entities that promote or
perform abortions.
"(The decision) also violates the Constitution of the United
States by seeking to commandeer and coerce the states' lawmaking
processes into awarding taxpayer subsidies to elective abortion
providers," the lawsuit said.
The suit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western
District of Texas the day after the Obama administration's
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced it would
begin shutting down the Texas Women's Health Program.
The federal government pays about 90 percent of the cost of
the program.
The conflict began in 2011 when the Texas Legislature
inserted language into the Medicaid funding bill, mandating that
no funding under the program go to any facility that provides
abortion services, even if no state money directly paid for
abortions.
Rebecca Acuna, a spokeswoman for the Texas Democratic Party,
said in a statement that Perry and Abbott are "wagering women's
health in their political game of chicken."
(Reporting By Jim Forsyth: Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; editing
by Dan Burns and Stacey Joyce)