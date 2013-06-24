By Corrie MacLaggan
| AUSTIN, Texas, June 24
Texas House of Representatives gave preliminary approval early
Monday to sweeping restrictions on abortions, including a ban on
most after 20 weeks of pregnancy and stricter standards for
clinics.
Supporters of the measure said it was needed to protect
women's health and to keep fetuses from feeling pain, while
opponents have said it would cause nearly all the state's
abortion clinics to close or be completely rebuilt.
"Sadly, too often today the back-alley abortion is the
abortion clinic because the standards for providers and the
facilities are too lax or substandard," the measure's House
sponsor, Representative Jodie Laubenberg, told colleagues early
Monday. "This bill will assure that women are given the highest
standard of healthcare."
The vote was 97-33, mostly along party lines. The measure
would need final approval from the House before it could return
to the Senate, which passed a version of the bill without the
20-week ban.
Republicans are racing to send the measure to Governor Rick
Perry, who supports restricting abortion, before the end of the
special legislative session on Tuesday.
The U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion nationwide in
1973, but conservative states have enacted laws in recent years
that seek to place restrictions on the procedure, especially on
those late in the pregnancy.
Earlier this month, the Republican-controlled U.S. House of
Representatives passed a bill banning abortions 20 weeks after
fertilization. The measure is extremely unlikely to become law
because Democrats control the U.S. Senate and the White House.
Similar to the federal measure, the 20-week provision of the
Texas proposal is based on controversial medical research that
suggests a fetus starts to feel pain at that point.
The Texas proposal would allow exemptions for abortions to
save a woman's life and in cases of severe fetal abnormalities.
Planned Parenthood said the stricter requirements for
abortion facilities would reduce the number of clinics in Texas
from 42 to five.
State Representative Senfronia Thompson, a Democrat who
unsuccessfully proposed an exemption for victims of rape and
incest, waved a coat hanger on the floor of the House, warning
that such objects would be used to perform abortions if the
measure becomes law.
"There are going to be more people ending up in the hospital
DOA (dead on arrival) for trying to do the abortions
themselves," Thompson said during the debate.
(Editing by Dina Kyriakidou; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)