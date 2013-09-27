Sept 27 The United States' largest abortion
provider, Planned Parenthood, said on Friday that it filed a
lawsuit in federal court challenging part of a new Texas law
restricting abortions in the state.
"We're in court today to stop a terrible situation for women
in Texas from getting even worse," Cecile Richards, president of
Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement.
The lawsuit challenges a provision requiring doctors
providing abortions to have admitting privileges at a local
hospital, and another part that requires women to receive the
so-called "abortion pill" RU-486 under the direct supervision of
a doctor.
(Reporting By Greg McCune; Editing by Scott Malone)