Sept 27 Planned Parenthood, the largest U.S.
abortion provider, filed a lawsuit in federal court on Friday
challenging part of a new Texas law which the group said will
dramatically reduce access to safe abortions, especially in
rural areas of the huge state.
The lawsuit does not challenge two other restrictions that
would prohibit abortion 20 weeks or more after the date of
fertilization, except to save the life of the mother, and would
require major upgrades to most abortion clinics to meet hospital
surgical standards.
"We're in court today to stop a terrible situation for women
in Texas from getting even worse," said Cecile Richards,
president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, which was
joined by the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups in
bringing the lawsuit.
In a conference call with reporters, the groups said they
were challenging a provision stating that doctors who provide
abortions must have admitting privileges at a local hospital,
and another part that requires direct supervision of a doctor
for women to receive the so-called "abortion pill" RU-486.
Asked why the groups were not including the other
provisions, Jim George, a lawyer for the groups said: "The
simple answer is you can only do so much at once."
Opponents contend the parts of the law challenged in court
would make it more difficult for women to get an abortion in
rural areas of the vast state. They also say that abortion is a
relatively safe procedure that requires very few women to be
admitted to a hospital.
Supporters of the law say that requiring a doctor to have
admitting privileges at a hospital is designed to improve
protections and the safety of women getting abortions in the
event of medical complications.
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott, who was named in the
lawsuit, had no immediate comment on action.
The issue has dominated Texas politics and helped to elevate
the profile of a leading Democratic critic, state Senator Wendy
Davis, who staged a nearly 11-hour filibuster against abortion
restrictions and has told supporters she may run for governor.
Texas state Senator Dan Patrick, a Republican from Houston
who was a sponsor of the abortion bill, criticized the lawsuit.
"Every time the Democrats lose in the legislature, they go to
court and sue," Patrick said.
(Reporting by Greg McCune and Mary Wisniewski in Chicago, Edith
Honan in New York and Jim Forsyth in San Antonio; Editing by
Greg McCune and Gunna Dickson)