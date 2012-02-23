Teva Pharm looks to refresh board with four new nominees
* Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is looking to refresh its board of directors with four new members as it tries to restore investor confidence after a series of missteps.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. Feb 23 Virginia lawmakers on Thursday shelved until next year a measure ultimately aimed at outlawing abortion by granting individual rights to an embryo from the moment of conception.
The state Senate voted 24-14 to send the so-called "personhood" bill back to a committee to be taken up again in 2013. The move effectively killed the bill for this year. (Reporting By Matthew A. Ward; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Dan Burns and Will Dunham)
COPENHAGEN, June 10 Danish diabetes drugmaker Novo Nordisk on Saturday presented its findings from the real-world study EU-TREAT at the American Diabetes Association's 77th Scientific Sessions.