RICHMOND, Va., April 12 The Virginia Board of
Health is meeting on Friday on whether to require abortion
clinics to meet stricter hospital-style standards, part of a
push in a number of states to tighten abortion restrictions.
The proposal before the 15-member panel could force abortion
providers to undertake potentially costly renovations, such as
widening hallways and installing new ventilation systems and
awnings.
Republican Governor Robert McDonnell approved health
regulations in December that would impose hospital-style
building codes on abortion clinics. Virginia has 20 abortion
clinics.
The Board of Health, which has the final word on the
changes, is meeting to approve McDonnell's rules.
Cianti Stewart-Reid, executive director of Planned
Parenthood of Virginia, said the new requirements were
unnecessary and expensive.
"There is the potential that some health providers won't be
able to meet those requirements and will have to close as a
result," she said.
The board voted last year to exempt existing clinics from
the changes. It reversed itself in September after Attorney
General Ken Cuccinelli, a tea party Republican running for
governor, warned the board that his office would not defend them
against lawsuits arising from such a decision.
Final approval by the Board of Health would be the latest
blow to abortion providers around the country. This week the
Republican-led Arkansas Senate voted to bar state funds from
going to any entity that provides abortions.
Similar measures have passed in other states, including
Indiana, New Jersey and Texas. In the most restrictive
anti-abortion action to date, North Dakota last month banned
most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
Legal experts have questioned whether that measure or a
post-12-week ban would survive court challenges.
Seven states, including Mississippi and Alabama, require
hospital admitting privileges for abortion providers. Critics
say the laws restrict a woman's constitutional right to an
abortion.
Virginia's General Assembly last week approved McDonnell's
plan that blocks private insurance plans being sold through the
new health benefits exchange from including abortion coverage.
The exchanges are set up under the federal Affordable Care Act.
Virginia's legislature drew national attention last year
with a bill signed by McDonnell that required an ultrasound
procedure before an abortion.
A requirement for an invasive vaginal probe in some cases
was removed from the measure after it drew national debate and
was lampooned by late-night television comics.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; editing by Andrew Hay)