By Gary Robertson
RICHMOND, Va., April 12 Virginia on Friday
required abortion clinics to meet stricter hospital-style
standards that could force some go out of business, making it
the latest U.S. state to tighten rules on the procedure.
The rules, passed overwhelmingly by the Virginia Board of
Health, could force abortion providers to undertake costly
renovations, widening hallways and installing new ventilation
system and awnings. Opponents of the move said it could force
some to close, while supporters contended it would improve
safety.
Supporters of the new rules burst into applause after the
panel's 11-2 vote, while opponents erupted in shouts of "shame."
Board Chairman Bruce Edwards ordered police to clear the hearing
room to end the tumult.
Board member Dr. Catherine Slusher defended passage of the
rules, saying, "We're not closing (the clinics). We're improving
them."
Republican Governor Robert McDonnell approved health
regulations in December imposing hospital-style building codes
on abortion clinics. The Board of Health on Friday had the final
word on the changes.
Anti-abortion activists have increasingly turned their focus
on enacting new restrictions at the state level to the
procedure, which was made legal nationally by the U.S. Supreme
Court's 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.
States including Indiana, New Jersey and Texas have passed
similar measures to those adopted by Virginia.
Last month North Dakota adopted the nation's most
restrictive abortion law, effectively banning the procedure
after six weeks of pregnancy. The state's Republican governor,
who signed the bill, acknowledged at the time it will likely
face legal challenges.
ISSUE IN GOVERNOR'S RACE
Abortion is shaping up as a major issue ahead of Virginia's
November gubernatorial election.
The board voted last year to exempt existing clinics from
the changes, a decision it reversed after State Attorney General
Ken Cuccinelli said he would not defend the board against
lawsuits arising from such a decision.
Cuccinelli is a Tea Party Republican locked in a tight race
against Democrat Terry McAuliffe
The Susan B. Anthony List contributed $1.5 million to
Cuccinelli's campaign in February and called the contest "a top
priority" for the group.
McAuliffe, a former Democratic Party chairman supported by
Planned Parenthood, said on his campaign website that he backs
letting women make their own healthcare decisions without
government interference.
Alena Yarmosky, a spokeswoman for NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia,
said the new rules could force 15 of Virginia's 20 abortion
clinics to close. Poor women would be the worst affected by the
changes, she said.
"It's a pattern that we've seen happening across the country
and in Virginia, and it's absolutely shameful," she said.
Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the anti-abortion Susan
B. Anthony List, said the new rules would protect women's
health.
"We are inundated daily with examples of the horrors that
result from the lack of oversight," she said in a statement.
The board's vote imposing hospital standards on clinics is
the latest blow to abortion providers around the country. This
week the Republican-led Arkansas Senate voted to bar state funds
from going to any entity that provides abortions.
Seven states, including Mississippi and Alabama, require
hospital admitting privileges for abortion providers. Critics
contend those laws restrict a woman's right to an abortion.
Virginia's General Assembly last week approved McDonnell's
plan that blocks private insurance plans being sold through the
new health benefits exchange from including abortion coverage.
The exchanges are set up under the federal Affordable Care Act.
Virginia's legislature drew national attention last year
with a bill signed by McDonnell that required an ultrasound
procedure before an abortion.
A requirement for an invasive vaginal probe in some cases
was removed from the measure after it drew national debate and
was lampooned by late-night television comics.
