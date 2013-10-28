AUSTIN, Texas Oct 28 A federal judge on Monday
blocked a provision of a new Texas law that requires doctors
performing abortions to have an agreement with a local hospital
to admit patients, and the judge left up to physicians the
decision whether to administer the so-called abortion pill in
medical emergencies.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel on a suit
brought by abortion provider Planned Parenthood was a partial
victory for supporters of the right to abortion. Other
provisions of the law will go into effect on Tuesday, including
a ban on abortions after 20 weeks gestation Tuesday, and a
requirement that facilities where abortions are performed meet
the standards of emergency centers at hospitals.
