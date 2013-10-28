(Adds reactions from Planned Parenthood, Texas governor Perry;
By Karen Brooks
AUSTIN, Texas Oct 28 A federal judge on Monday
blocked the provision of a sweeping new Texas abortion law that
requires doctors performing the procedure to have an agreement
with a local hospital to admit patients, handing a partial
victory to supporters of the right to abortion.
The Texas law was the most fiercely debated proposal to
restrict such procedures in the United States this year.
Passed in July, the law sparked an unsuccessful filibuster by
Democratic state Senator Wendy Davis, which propelled her into
the national spotlight and encouraged her to announce a run for
governor.
The Texas law is the most sweeping of a host of measures
passed in recent years, which seek to put tight restrictions on
abortion in Republican-led states even though the national right
to abortion was granted in a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision.
"The act's admitting-privileges provision is without a
rational basis and places a substantial obstacle in the path of
a woman seeking an abortion of a nonviable fetus," U.S. District
Judge Lee Yeakel wrote in his opinion.
The provision that a doctor have an agreement with a
hospital within 30 miles of the clinic, was one of several set
to go into effect on Tuesday. Planned Parenthood and other
abortion providers filed the lawsuit, saying the new law would
make it harder for Texas women to get abortions.
Yeakel gave a more nuanced opinion on a second provision of
the new law which tightens rules for administering the so-called
abortion pill. He said the requirement that abortion providers
follow stricter federal guidelines in administering the abortion
drug RU-486 could go ahead, except when a physician determines
there is a medical emergency to preserve the life and health of
the mother.
A ban on abortions in Texas after 20 weeks gestation will go
into effect on Tuesday as it was not challenged by the lawsuit.
A requirement that facilities where abortions are performed meet
the standards of hospital emergency centers is set to take
effect next year.
Texas Governor Rick Perry, a champion of the new law who
called a special session of the legislature to overcome Davis'
filibuster, criticized the court ruling and said the state would
continue to fight to implement the law.
"Today's decision will not stop our ongoing efforts to
protect life and ensure the women of our state aren't exposed to
any more of the abortion-mill horror stories that have made
headlines recently," Perry, a Republican, said in a statement.
Planned Parenthood praised the decision, saying it would
allow more than a dozen clinics in Texas to continue operating.
Few clinics had been successful in obtaining agreements with
hospitals for their physicians, the group said.
"Today's ruling marks an important victory for Texas women
and sends a clear message to lawmakers: It is unconstitutional
for politicians to pass laws that take personal, private
decisions away from women and their doctors," said Cecile
Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
The court ruling on Monday is expected to be appealed to the
U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which has shown in the past
that it is willing to reverse lower court decisions on abortion.
In 2012, another federal judge in Austin struck down the
state's law requiring women to get a transvaginal ultrasound
before abortions. The appeals court reversed that decision and
the ultrasound law has gone into effect.
Nine states, including Texas, passed laws requiring doctors
to have admitting privileges, but they are in effect only in
Kansas, Tennessee and Utah, said Elizabeth Nash, state issues
manager for the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization
which supports the right to abortion.
Laws were blocked by courts in four other states and has not
yet taken effect in Arizona, Nash said.
Some 18 states, including Texas, have enacted laws
restricting drug-induced abortions or holding them to the
stricter federal guideline, Nash said. Such laws have gone into
effect in 14 states, but have been blocked by legal action in
North Dakota, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma, and are being challenged
in Iowa, she said.
The lawsuit is Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas Health
Services v. Abbott, 13-862, U.S. District Court, Western
District of Texas.
