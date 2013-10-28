By Susan Guyett
| INDIANAPOLIS
INDIANAPOLIS Oct 28 Country music star Jason
Aldean's tour bus struck and killed a pedestrian early on Monday
in southern Indiana, according to local police.
Sheriff Michael Morris said in a statement that Knox County
Coroner Gordon Becher confirmed Albert Kennedy, 49, died from
trauma to his head and neck after he walked into the middle of
the roadway.
Aldean, 36, whose "My Kinda Party" was named album of the
year in 2011 at the Country Music Awards, turned to Twitter
Monday afternoon to tell fans about the accident.
"With a heavy heart, I'm sad to say that a man passed away
last night after stepping out in front of my bus in Indiana,"
Aldean tweeted.
He added that he was praying for Kennedy's family and
friends and asked his fans to do the same.
Morris said Aldean and the driver were the only passengers
on the bus when the accident occurred. They have not been
detained, but police are examining the bus as part of their
investigation.
A full report of the accident should be available in two or
three days, Morris said.
(Reporting by Susan Guyett; editing by Mary Wisniewski and
Patricia Reaney)