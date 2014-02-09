By Lisa Bose McDermott
| TEXARKANA, Ark.
TEXARKANA, Ark. Feb 8 A man was rescued and
woman was missing after they jumped off an icy highway bridge in
Arkansas into frigid water on Saturday to avoid being struck by
a jackknifed truck, officials said.
The two had been in a multicar accident at about 2 a.m. CST
(0800 GMT) and were outside their cars with Arkansas State
Police and emergency equipment when the tractor-trailer truck
skidded on ice toward them, police said.
Searchers dragged the Red River in southwest Arkansas to
find the woman, described as being in her 40s from nearby
Ashdown, Arkansas. The man was found with broken bones and taken
to a hospital, said Miller County Sheriff Ron Stovall.
Police are not releasing their names.
The rescued man had fallen close to the banks of the Red
River near the Interstate 30 bridge near Fulton, Arkansas,
Stovall said.
An eyewitness told a local newspaper, the Texarkana Gazette,
that the woman was knocked off the bridge into the river where
the water was 25 Fahrenheit (minus 4 Celsius).
A pair of glasses found by Texas game wardens yielded a clue
where to resume the search at daybreak on Sunday for the missing
woman.
"That's very unique to find something like that, that small
of an object," said Larry Pritchett, director of the Miller
County Office of Emergency Management.
(Reporting by Lisa Bose McDermott; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)