NEW YORK A newborn baby who was delivered by emergency C-section after his parents were killed in a car accident on their way to the hospital has died, a New York police spokesman said.

The baby boy died from injuries overnight at New York's Bellevue Hospital, the spokesman said. His parents, Raizy and Nachman Glauber, were 21-year-old Orthodox Jews from a close-knit enclave in Williamsburg, in the borough of Brooklyn.

A spokesman for Bellevue was not immediately available to comment.

Meanwhile, police continued their search for a hit-and-run driver and a passenger who fled the midnight accident that killed the boy's parents. (Reporting by Anna Hiatt and Paul Thomasch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)