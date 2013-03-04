NEW YORK A newborn baby delivered by emergency surgery after his parents were killed in a hit-and-run car accident on their way to the hospital has died, a New York police spokesman said on Monday.

The baby boy died from injuries overnight at New York's Bellevue Hospital, the spokesman said.

His parents, Raizy and Nachman Glauber, were 21-year-old Orthodox Jews from a close-knit enclave in Williamsburg, in the borough of Brooklyn. They were going to the hospital to have their first child.

Following religious tradition, the baby will be named, circumcised and buried quickly in a private service, said family friend and community leader Isaac Abraham.

"Had it not been for this coward who caused this accident and ran off, the baby would have been in the mother's womb and lived," he said. "It's the prosecution's obligation to charge these cowards with triple homicide."

Police were searching for the hit-and-run driver, a man, and a female passenger who fled the accident early Sunday morning, just after midnight, that killed the boy's parents.

Police say their vehicle, a gray BMW sedan, struck the side of the taxi that was taking the couple to the hospital. The pair fled on foot, leaving the car behind.

Family friends told local media that Raizy Glauber was about six months pregnant and had wanted to go to the hospital because she was not feeling well.

Abraham said the newborn weighed only three pounds. He was delivered by cesarean section.

A funeral for the baby's parents was held on Sunday in Brooklyn, where mourners overflowed the synagogue and poured onto the surrounding streets. Pallbearers carried the pair of caskets, draped in black velvet.

"First, it's like you are hit in the gut," said Abraham. "Now you are hit in the face."

Witnesses reported the BMW traveling at a high rate of speed, and the taxi was at a stop sign, police said.

The taxi driver was treated at a local hospital and released.

Raizy Glauber's parents live in Williamsburg, and Nachman Glauber's parents live in Monsey, New York, home to a large community of Orthodox Jews.

(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst and Chris Francescani, Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)