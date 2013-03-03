(Adds comment from family friend)

By Anna Hiatt

NEW YORK, March 3 New York police began an intensive search on Sunday for a hit-and-run driver and a passenger who fled a midnight accident that killed a young couple on the way to a hospital to have their first baby, who survived after delivery by C-section.

Bellevue Hospital declined to comment on the condition of the baby boy, who had yet to be named on Sunday, according to family friend and community leader Isaac Abraham.

The death of the Orthodox Jewish couple, both 21 years old, was emotionally devastating for the religious enclave in the Williamsburg district of Brooklyn where the accident occurred.

People in the community were thinking of the child's well-being, Abraham said.

"How can the community react? It's a shock. It's like a punch in the gut," said Abraham, who has known the deceased mother's parents since childhood. "People are not prepared for this. Parents are not prepared to bury their children."

Investigators launched what a police spokeswoman called "full-on search" for the male driver and female passenger whose gray BMW sedan struck the side of a taxi that was taking the couple to the hospital.

The mother, Raizi Gluber, and the father, Nathan Gluber, were pronounced dead on arrival at separate hospitals, but doctors at Bellevue were able to deliver a premature infant boy, police said.

The taxi driver was listed in stable condition at Bellevue, police said.

"Upon impact, the male driver and additional occupant of Vehicle #2 fled the scene on foot, leaving the vehicle behind," police said in a statement.

A funeral was scheduled for Sunday. (Reporting by Anna Hiatt; Writing by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Philip Barbara)