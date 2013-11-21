MINNEAPOLIS Nov 21 Five small children were
pulled unresponsive from a car that plunged into a cold
retention pond on Thursday morning in a suburb of Minneapolis.
The car veered off a rain-slicked highway ramp and down an
embankment into a pond that was near freezing, according to
Jamie Zwilling, spokesman for St. Louis Park, a suburb west of
Minneapolis. The driver, a 23-year-old woman, was able to escape
and scream for help.
It was not immediately known how long the children, who were
taken to a nearby trauma center, were underwater, according to
Zwilling.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski and Todd Melby in Minneapolis;
Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)