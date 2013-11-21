(Adds eyewitness report, rescue details, driver's relationship)
By Todd Melby
MINNEAPOLIS Nov 21 Five young children were
seriously injured after the car they were riding in veered off a
rain-slicked highway ramp and slid into a near-freezing pond in
the Minneapolis area on Thursday morning, officials said.
The children, ages 1-7, were rescued about a half hour after
the car plunged into the pond.
The children were unresponsive after being rescued from the
car, which slid 40 feet down an embankment into a retention
pond, said Jamie Zwilling, spokesman for St. Louis Park, a
suburb just west of Minneapolis.
The children all suffered serious injury, according to the
Minnesota State Patrol website. They were being treated at
Hennepin County Medical Center and University of Minnesota
Amplatz Children's Hospital; the hospitals would not release
further information.
The driver, identified as 23-year-old Marion N. Guerrido of
Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, is the mother and stepmother of the
children, Lieutenant Eric Roeske, spokesman for the Minnesota
State Patrol, said.
Witnesses said they heard Guerrido, who was apparently
uninjured in the incident, calling for help.
"I could see someone screaming, 'Help me! Help me! Help me!"
said Jeffrey Robertson, 40, of St. Louis Park, who was in a
nearby second-story apartment and called 911.
Robertson, who said Guerrido was standing knee deep in the
water, could not see the car from his vantage point.
When he learned there were children in the water, "My heart
just sank," he said.
A passerby, Joel Oine, also of St. Louis Park, tried to
rescue the children but could not, according to Roeske.
Initially, first emergency responders also were unable to reach
the children, Roeske said.
"Because of the cold water and depth they were unable to
rescue anyone," said Roeske. A water rescue team was able to
remove the children, and a tow truck pulled the car from the
water.
Roeske said police were investigating what caused the car to
go off the ramp, which does not have guard rails, and whether
the children were in seat belts or car seats.
An emergency call was received at 6:10 a.m. local time and
the last victim was retrieved at 6:55 a.m. The water was about
nine feet deep where the car sank, Roeske said.
The children were identified as Aliyana E. Rennie, age 1;
Zarihana M. Rennie, 6; Zenavia C. Rennie, 5; Alarious M.
Coleman-Guerrido, 7; and Amani N. Coleman-Guerrido, 5, all of
Brooklyn Center, according to the Minnesota State Patrol
website.
