July 19 Two former executives of Acclarent Inc,
a medical device company bought by Johnson & Johnson in
2010, were convicted on Wednesday by a U.S. jury on charges of
promoting a product for an unapproved use.
Former Acclarent Chief Executive William Facteau and former
Vice President of Sales Patrick Fabian were found guilty in
federal court in Boston of 10 misdemeanor counts of violating
the U.S. Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, federal prosecutors said
in a statement. The counts each carry a maximum prison sentence
of one year.
They were acquitted of more serious felony counts of wire
fraud and conspiracy.
The conviction is a victory for regulators who have recently
suffered legal setbacks in their attempts to curb the promotion
of drugs and devices for unapproved uses, known as off-label
marketing.
Attorneys for Facteau and Fabian were not immediately
available for comment.
In an indictment unsealed last April, federal prosecutors
said that beginning in 2006 or earlier, Facteau, 47, and Fabian,
49, promoted Acclarent's Relieva Stratus Microflow Spacer device
to deliver steroid medications to patients' sinuses, though it
was only approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for
keeping sinuses open.
Prosecutors said Facteau and Fabian had hoped to increase
the company's revenue to make it an attractive acquisition
target, and concealed the off-label marketing from potential
buyers, including J&J unit Ethicon Inc.
Ethicon bought California-based Acclarent in early 2010 for
about $785 million. Facteau and Fabian received compensation
worth about $30 million and $4 million, respectively, from the
deal, according to the indictment.
Facteau and Fabian stayed with the company until 2011 and
told the sales force to sell the device as a way to deliver
steroids, even after Ethicon executives told them to stop
promoting it at all, according to the indictment.
Facteau is currently CEO of hearing aid company Earlens.
Drug companies have successfully argued in court that some
off-label marketing is legal.
In March, a Manhattan federal judge ruled that Amarin Corp
could promote its fish oil-based pill Vascepa off-label, finding
it had the right under the First Amendment to make
non-misleading statements about its products.
In 2012, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned
the conviction of a drug salesman for promoting Jazz
Pharmaceuticals' narcolepsy drug Xyrem off-label, also on First
Amendment grounds.
The case is USA v. Facteau et al, U.S. District Court,
District of Massachusetts, No. 1:15-cr-10076.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York, Editing by Alexia
Garamfalvi and Richard Chang)