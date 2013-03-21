* More countries now permit class actions against auditors
By Dena Aubin
NEW YORK, March 21 Class actions against the
world's largest corporate auditing firms are spreading globally
as governments bolster investor protection laws in countries
where the Big Four firms have previously not faced substantial
legal risks.
Even as class action lawsuits dwindle in the United States
due to court rulings and legislation, the number of countries
allowing these kinds of suits has grown to more than 20,
including recent additions Italy, Poland and Mexico.
The biggest class action settlement in Australia came last
year in a $203-million case that named audit firm
PricewaterhouseCoopers as one of the defendants. It
paid about a third of the sum.
Ernst & Young last year paid about $118 million in Canada's
largest class action settlement against an auditor.
For the Big Four - PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young
, KPMG and Deloitte - the offshore
expansion of class actions presents a big risk.
These firms check the books of most of the world's largest
corporations. When accounting scandals erupt - and they
regularly do - shareholders with losses on their investments
typically seek legal recourse. Those able to sue as a class
frequently target deep-pocketed audit firms.
"The average investor or common man truly does not have
access to a means by which they can sue a Big Four auditor,"
said Andrea Kim, a partner at Houston law firm Diamond McCarthy
who represents plaintiffs in lawsuits against auditors.
"Class actions give you a bigger chance of affordable
representation against a behemoth like a Big Four," she said.
The firms - which had collective auditing revenues of nearly
$50 billion in 2012, according to the International Accounting
Bulletin - have worked hard over the years in the courts and
through lobbying to shield themselves from legal liability, with
considerable success in the United States.
But they have also followed their multinational clients into
new, developing markets where legal, accounting and regulatory
systems are often weak, if not corrupt. Auditing problems and
perils have followed.
The spread of class actions worldwide reflects efforts by
some governments to shore up consumer and investor rights. Such
laws help hold auditors accountable, said a lawyer at the
Council of Institutional Investors, a nonprofit U.S. group that
supports good corporate governance.
"External auditors should be subject to robust oversight and
genuine accountability," said Jeff Mahoney, the group's general
counsel, calling securities class actions "an important
supplement to regulatory activity."
Spokesmen for Deloitte, Ernst & Young, KPMG and
PricewaterhouseCoopers declined comment.
In the past, the firms have said that class action damages
can be catastrophic if the firms are held liable for investor
losses that dwarf the fees earned by auditors. The potential
size of damages often forces auditors to settle lawsuits out of
court, even if they have strong defenses, the firms have said.
STRUCTURE SHIELDS FIRMS
The Big Four are structured as networks of legally separate
affiliates, typically one in each country, so that when one
national practice is sued, the others in the network and the
parent in the United States are protected.
This business model allows the firms to market themselves as
global organizations, but insulates individual components of
their networks from collateral legal and financial damage.
For example, PricewaterhouseCoopers' U.S. affiliate in 2004
won dismissal of a lawsuit against it in U.S. District Court in
Manhattan alleging negligence in audits performed by PwC
affiliates in Peru for the troubled bank Nuevo Mundo. The bank
ended up being liquidated.
Still, a massive settlement could be a fatal blow to a
national unit, according to academics and market specialists.
In Britain, for example, consulting firm London Economics
concluded in 2006 that the biggest legal hit that could be
absorbed by a Big Four UK firm was $324 million (255 million
euros) to $685 million (540 million euros), depending on the
firm.
The Big Four over the years have asked for liability relief,
saying they lack the capital or insurance coverage to withstand
the largest claims, forcing them to settle out of court.
More than 20 countries now have legal rules allowing class
actions. That is up from just three - the United States, Canada
and Australia - in the late 1990s, according to a 2011 report by
Stanford Law School Professor Deborah Hensler.
Countries that now permit class actions include Brazil,
South Africa, Taiwan, Portugal and Chile. Mexico began allowing
class actions last year. India is considering doing the same as
it undertakes reforms following a 2009 accounting scandal at
Satyam Computer Services, a leading technology
outsourcer, which devastated the company's investors.
E&Y SETTLES IN CANADA
The two big class action cases that put the auditors on
notice last year were in Canada and Australia.
In Canada, Ernst & Young last year agreed to pay
about $118 million (C$117 million) to settle claims of
substandard audits at Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest,
which collapsed amid fraud allegations. It was by far the
largest settlement ever by an auditor in Canada.
Ernst and Young said in a statement that it is "hopeful the
settlement in Sino-Forest will be approved" but declined further
comment because a final court ruling is pending.
The Sino-Forest case was part of a wave of class-action
lawsuits alleging misleading accounting at China-based companies
that were listed on U.S. exchanges.
Investors, mostly in the United States, have suffered big
losses since 2010 from accounting scandals at China-based
companies, many of which were audited by the Big Four.
While U.S. courts let plaintiffs sue Chinese companies,
pursuing such cases can be tricky due to language barriers and
difficulty in getting evidence out of China.
In the Australian case, PricewaterhouseCoopers and
its client Centro Retail, an Australian shopping center
giant now known as Federation Centres, last year agreed to pay
about $203 million (A$200 million) to shareholders who had sued
over misleading accounting. PwC paid about a third of the total.
A spokesman for PricewaterhouseCoopers declined comment.
The rise in class actions in Australia can be partly
attributed to the growth of business ventures that provide
funding for such lawsuits. Like many countries outside the
United States, Australia requires the losing side in a lawsuit
to pay the opponent's legal expense, raising litigation costs.
IMF (Australia), a litigation funding company, has
helped to finance a number of lawsuits against auditors,
including the Centro case and a 2009 class action against KPMG
over the failed MFS Premium Income Fund.
"There is no doubt that litigation funding has led to an
increase in audit litigation in Australia and elsewhere," said
Hugh McLernon, managing director for IMF.
U.S. CASES SUBSIDE
The United States is the largest market for the major
accounting and audit firms and it was long home to the largest
legal claims against them, as well. That has changed, despite
shareholder advocates' warnings that the threat of potential
legal action makes audit firms do a better job.
Court rulings - especially a 2008 U.S. Supreme Court
decision in Stoneridge Investment Partners v Scientific-Atlanta
- have made it harder to sue a company's outside auditors for
misleading accounting.
Top audit firms were named as defendants in just two of the
U.S. federal securities class actions filed last year, or about
1 percent of the cases, according to NERA Economic Consulting.
By contrast, auditors were defendants in nearly 7 percent of
cases between 2005 and 2009.
Big Four auditors were hit with a spate of U.S. lawsuits
over their failure to flag risks at troubled banks ahead of the
2008-2009 financial crisis, but most of these cases were
dismissed or settled for small amounts.
"When cases are lost (or don't even go to court), another
enforcement tool is lost that just might have influenced the
behavior of these firms," said Anthony Catanach, accounting
professor at Villanova University.
The Big Four audit all but two of the companies in the
benchmark U.S. S&P 500 index, according to research firm Audit
Analytics. In Britain, the four audit more than 90 percent of
the FTSE 350 index, covering the biggest companies on the London
Stock Exchange, said the UK Competition Commission.
Once known as the Big Eight, the top-tier auditing industry
shrank to five firms by 1998 through mergers; then to four with
Arthur Andersen's implosion in the 2002 Enron Corp scandal.
Class actions are not the only growing international legal
threat to the firms. Regulators and liquidators for bankrupt
companies have also been bringing lawsuits on behalf of
investors, resulting in big settlements.
Potential losses are so large that commercial insurers no
longer provide affordable liability insurance to the Big Four.
They are now self-insured through "captives," or insurance firms
owned by the global audit networks and funded with premiums paid
by member firms. Yet the captives have limited capital and
cannot cover the full risks faced by audit firms, according to a
2006 study by London Economics.
"Class action litigation can drive up costs to the breaking
point fairly quickly," said Ed Nusbaum, head of 6th-largest
audit firm, Grant Thornton International.
"The U.S. firms have adjusted for this, but as class actions
move around the world, there's a huge risk," he told Reuters.
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh, Claudia Parsons and Leslie
Gevirtz)