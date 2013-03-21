NEW YORK, March 21 Legislation aimed at curbing
class action abuses has made it more difficult to sue auditors
in the United States, but legal claims against auditors are
rising in other countries.
More countries have been passing rules allowing class
actions, which can make audit firms vulnerable to huge claims
when accounting scandals erupt. Class actions multiply damage
claims because large numbers of investors join forces to seek
redress.
Regulators and liquidators of bankrupt companies have also
been suing auditors on behalf of large groups of investors,
further raising auditors' legal risks across the globe.
Six of the seven largest settlements against audit firms
since 2009 have been outside the United States, according to
data from research firm Audit Analytics. The data excludes
private settlements where amounts were not disclosed.
Amount
(mln,
Audit firm US$) Audit client/country Year
Ernst & Young 200 Akai Holdings (Hong Kong) 2009
Ernst & Young 120 BCGE (Switzerland) 2012
Ernst & Young 117.6 Sino-Forest (Canada) 2012
Ernst & Young 112.5 Sons of Gwalia (Australia) 2009
Ernst & Young 109 HealthSouth (United States) 2009
KPMG 67.5 Westpoint Group (Australia) 2011
PwC 66 Centro (Australia) 2012
Source: Audit Analytics
(Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh)