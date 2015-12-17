(Corrects spelling of name in 51st paragraph.)
By Charles Levinson
WASHINGTON Dec 16 James Schnurr, just two
months into his job as chief accountant at the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, stood before a packed ballroom in
Washington last December and upbraided a little-known regulator.
The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, or PCAOB,
oversees the big firms that sign off on the books of America's
listed companies. And the board was "moving too slowly," Schnurr
said, to address auditing failures that in recent years had
shaken public confidence in those firms.
These were fighting words in the decorous auditing
profession, and they hit their target. PCAOB Chairman James Doty
was among those attending the annual accounting-industry gala
where Schnurr spoke. And Schnurr was Doty's new supervisor.
"This is going to get ugly," Doty said to a colleague
afterward.
In his new SEC job, Schnurr now had direct authority over
the PCAOB - a regulator that just a few years earlier had
derailed his C-suite ambitions at Deloitte & Touche. As deputy
managing partner at the world's largest accounting firm, Schnurr
had commanded an army of auditors - until a string of damning
PCAOB critiques of Deloitte's audits led to his demotion.
Then, in August 2014, SEC Chair Mary Jo White named Schnurr
to his SEC post. It was a remarkable instance of Washington's
"revolving door" for professionals moving between government and
industry jobs.
Schnurr wasn't the only one with a Deloitte tie. White had
counted Deloitte among her clients while a partner at law firm
Debevoise & Plimpton. White's husband, John White, is a partner
at law firm Cravath Swaine & Moore, which also counts Deloitte
among its clients.
Schnurr's speech was part of a yearlong campaign to oust
Doty and thwart his efforts to implement rules that would
increase auditors' accountability to investors and their
independence from the companies they audit. Doty's proposals
grew out of a broad consensus inside and outside government that
the Big Four accounting firms had fallen down in the years
leading up to the recent financial crisis.
Deloitte, Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers and KPMG
audit companies that account for 98 percent of the value of U.S.
stock markets. During the crisis, nine major financial
institutions collapsed or were rescued by the government within
months of receiving clean bills of health from one of the Big
Four. While Schnurr was deputy managing partner at Deloitte, the
firm signed off on the books of Bear Stearns, Washington Mutual
and Fannie Mae. Each went bust soon after, costing investors
over $115 billion in losses.
"CONSTRUCTIVE FEEDBACK"
Doty's efforts have floundered, in large part because
Schnurr's office has used its oversight powers to block, weaken
and delay them, according to a dozen current and former SEC and
PCAOB officials. Schnurr's staff has also campaigned to have
Doty removed from office, these people said.
Doty's term ended on Oct. 24. He continues to serve as PCAOB
chairman day-to-day, waiting for the SEC to decide whether or
not to reappoint him.
The standoff is a test of who holds sway with regulators in
Washington - investors large and small who seek better
disclosure of what really goes on inside companies, or the
financial-services establishment that's supposed to serve those
investors.
In September, 29 people wrote to White urging her to
reappoint Doty - including two past SEC chairpeople, former
Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker, and John Bogle, the founder
of mutual fund giant Vanguard Group.
"The accounting firms have been letting corporations get
away with reporting all kinds of funny pro forma earnings,"
Bogle said in an interview. "The addition of Jim Doty to the
PCAOB was a big upgrade. And if the firms are angry with him,
he's clearly doing something right."
Deloitte spokesman Jonathan Gandal said his firm appreciated
the "constructive feedback" it gets from the PCAOB. "We are
proud of the excellent trajectory our inspection results have
demonstrated over the past four years," he said.
A spokeswoman for PricewaterhouseCoopers, Caroline Nolan,
said PwC "is supportive of the PCAOB and efforts to increase
transparency in the accounting profession." KPMG and Ernst &
Young declined to comment.
"U.S. rule-making is a complex process that involves people
with many different perspectives who care deeply about the
issues," PCAOB chief Doty said in a written statement. "I think
this is the case with the PCAOB and SEC in the work we do
together, including proposals to give more information to
investors about who is leading the audits of the companies in
which they invest."
The SEC's Schnurr and White declined to comment.
Though Schnurr's career comeback as the SEC's top accountant
is striking, his ties to the industry are part of a pattern.
Each of his predecessors, going back at least to 1992, came from
senior partnerships at one of the Big Four accounting firms.
Some returned to their firms when their stint as chief
accountant ended.
Deloitte enjoys special influence. A former Deloitte partner
has controlled the SEC Chief Accountant's Office for 10 of the
past 20 years. The five-person PCAOB board has two former
partners from law firms representing Deloitte and the father of
a Deloitte auditor. Deloitte declined to comment on its clout.
"The very people the PCAOB is regulating are the ones that
are overseeing them," said Lynn E. Turner, a former Big Four
accounting executive who served as chief accountant of the SEC
from 1998 to 2001.
SEC spokesman John Nester said Big Four experience isn't a
requirement to be chief accountant. "What's required is deep
expertise in financial reporting and public company audits, as
well as knowledge and experience with the standard setting
process to assist the Commission and the PCAOB in their investor
protection mission," Nester said.
The SEC's defenders say its critics overstate the power of
both the Office of the Chief Accountant over the PCAOB and of
the Big Four firms at the commission. The Big Four, they say,
are natural talent pools from which to recruit the SEC's
accounting czars, some of whom have been strict regulators.
Some Big Four accounting firm officials, meanwhile, say the
tensions with the PCAOB stem from turf battles and personality
clashes and aren't part of any industry effort to undermine a
tough watchdog. The Big Four say they don't oppose regulations
that improve standards, but believe the PCAOB would be more
effective if it pushed rules focused on the nuts and bolts of
auditing.
The U.S. Congress created the PCAOB in 2002 by passing, with
near-unanimous bipartisan support, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The
goal was to tighten controls on the auditing industry following
a string of colossal accounting scandals, most notably the 2001
collapse of energy company Enron Corp.
Lawmakers gave the new regulatory board powers to fight
corruption and monitor accounting firms, and laid out tough
criminal penalties for accounting fraud. The law's drafters gave
PCAOB board members and staff some of the richest salaries in
government to insulate them from the allure of private sector
payouts. Doty makes $672,676 a year - 68 percent more than the
U.S. president and nearly three times as much as SEC Chief
Accountant Schnurr.
"BEHAVING A LITTLE AGGRESSIVE"
The PCAOB would report to the SEC, which was given oversight
of the board's budget and its rule-making. The commission could
appoint board members but had limited power to remove them. The
bill's co-author, Senator Paul Sarbanes, wanted the new
regulator to have some independence from the SEC, which, he told
Congress, has "not adequately protected the public's interests."
The PCAOB began aggressive yearly inspections of audits by
U.S. accounting firms and published its findings in lengthy
reports for each firm. It was a dramatic change from the
pre-Enron days, when big firms chummily policed each other
through an industry-run self-regulator.
"Many thought this new regulator was behaving a little
aggressive," said a former Deloitte partner.
In 2005, Deloitte promoted Schnurr to deputy managing
partner, responsible for overseeing the firm's massive network
of auditors, determining how audits were conducted, and serving
as the face of the firm in dealing with the new regulator.
After Schnurr's promotion, Deloitte's attitude toward the
PCAOB hardened, according to former Deloitte executives and
PCAOB officials. That view is supported by the public
correspondence between Deloitte and the regulator. In the two
years after Schnurr took over, Deloitte's performance on annual
inspections deteriorated. In both years, it led all big four
accounting firms in audit failures, inspection reports show.
PCAOB inspectors found that Deloitte had reached partnership
agreements with companies Deloitte was auditing, a practice that
had been banned. They also found cases where Deloitte auditors
appeared to have intentionally ignored significant accounting
mistakes by a client.
Deloitte responded combatively. "We believe that the
efficacy of the inspection process itself is compromised,"
Deloitte wrote in a 2006 letter to the PCAOB. The letter named
Schnurr as the lead point of contact at Deloitte.
A person close to Schnurr said that he was only one person
among a group of senior Deloitte executives, including the chief
executive and general counsel, who drafted the company's
responses to the PCAOB.
On Schnurr's watch as deputy managing partner at Deloitte,
the firm signed off on the books of Bear Stearns and other
financial clients that went bust soon after. In 2007, the year
Deloitte gave Bear Stearns the clean audit, PCAOB inspectors
found that Deloitte's "failure to appropriately challenge
management's representations occurred in numerous areas."
Deloitte, inspectors concluded, did not "exercise due care and
professional skepticism when performing audits."
FIGHTING BACK
As Deloitte's relationship with the PCAOB frayed, Schnurr
urged defiance, said a former Deloitte partner who worked on
regulatory matters.
"He believed we should not accept things we disagreed with
just to be agreeable," said the former partner.
After both the 2007 and 2008 inspections, Deloitte didn't
address a range of systemic failures identified by the PCAOB
within the 12-month period mandated by law. That meant that the
PCAOB was free to release its most damning findings to the
public. Disclosure would be an embarrassing and potentially
costly blow for Deloitte.
On March 26, 2009, Deloitte wrote to the PCAOB that the
board had no right to question the decisions of the firm's
auditors. "In our view, such reasonable judgments should be
respected and not second-guessed," Deloitte wrote.
The following day, Deloitte announced without explanation
that Schnurr was moving to a more junior role in the firm.
"He was not happy," said a former SEC official who was close
to Schnurr.
Schnurr viewed his reassignment as a normal career
progression, a person close to him said.
Deloitte spokesman Gandal said Schnurr "had a distinguished
38-year career with Deloitte." As for Deloitte's relationship
with the board, he said: "The constructive feedback we receive
through the PCAOB inspection process has assisted us
significantly in achieving our objective of continuously
enhancing the quality of our audits, and fulfilling our
important commitment to the public interest."
The SEC gained a tighter grip over the PCAOB in 2010 as a
result of a Supreme Court case. In Free Enterprise Fund v PCAOB,
small accounting firms unhappy with the board's oversight
challenged the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The court ruled that a
provision of the law violated the U.S. Constitution because it
limited the ability of the executive branch - in this case, the
SEC - to remove board members.
The next year, three spots on the board opened up. PCAOB
board members are chosen by the SEC's five-person commission,
who customarily turn to the Office of the Chief Accountant for
recommendations on candidates.
LINKS TO DELOITTE
Another former Deloitte partner, Jim Kroeker, was chief
accountant at the time. His deputy was a former
PricewaterhouseCoopers partner named Brian Croteau. They backed
a trio of candidates to fill the vacant board slots, according
to former SEC officials. All three had links to Deloitte.
SEC spokesman John Nester said that the Chief Accountant's
Office does not have any formal role in selecting PCAOB
appointments.
Kroeker is now vice-chairman of the Financial Accounting
Standards Board. He said in a written statement to Reuters:
"Because the elements of the story presented to me appear to be
based on non-public information, I can say only that they are
inaccurate." He declined to be specific. Croteau declined to
comment.
The new board members included two lawyers from firms that
counted Deloitte as major clients, as well as a former partner
of accounting firm McGladrey & Pullen LLP, whose daughter is an
auditor in Deloitte's Phoenix office. The three new members
declined to comment on the industry connections.
One of the three newcomers was Doty. He was picked to chair
the board. His résumé suggested he would get along with the
accounting industry. He was a protégé of James Baker, secretary
of state in the George H.W. Bush administration, and had spent
40 years with Baker's influential law firm, Baker & Botts. Among
his clients were oil-services giant Halliburton, George W. Bush
and Deloitte.
"Seriously, can it get any worse for investors than Bush
family lawyer James Doty?" Francine McKenna, an accounting
industry analyst, wrote in Forbes after the appointments.
That first year, all three new appointees had to recuse
themselves from votes related to Deloitte, hobbling a majority
of the board.
But Doty surprised observers. Three months into office, in
April 2011, he warned lawmakers in public testimony of "very
fundamental problems of the audit profession."
Early in Doty's tenure, on Oct. 17, 2011, the PCAOB dropped
a bomb on Deloitte. It published the most critical parts of the
damning 2007 inspection report - the first time the PCAOB had
used its name-and-shame power against the Big Four.
SIGNATURE BATTLE
The report accused Deloitte auditors of kowtowing to client
executives. It noted "cause for concern" about the "objectivity"
of Deloitte's auditors, criticizing "a firm culture that allows,
or tolerates, audit approaches that rely largely on management
representations."
Doty also unveiled concepts for rules aimed at increasing
auditors' accountability to investors and independence from the
companies they serve. He took two of the concepts straight from
the recommendations a bipartisan Treasury Department committee
made in 2008. Despite the bipartisan panel's backing, the
industry strongly opposed the new rules.
The first would require auditors to include in their final
audit reports a thorough discussion of any high-stakes judgment
calls - such as when to recognize revenue and which items to
expense - that can have a major impact on a company's appearance
of health.
A second would require a company to rotate its auditor every
10 years or so. Supporters believed the rule would bolster
auditors' independence and rigor.
Both proposed rules have languished amid stiff opposition
from the accounting industry and the SEC's Office of the Chief
Accountant.
Finally, Doty relaunched a push for a requirement that the
individual accountant in charge of an audit personally sign the
final audit report. The Treasury panel had argued that such a
rule would encourage an auditor to pay extra care to their work,
and allow investors to see individual auditors' track records.
Accounting firms argued that the name rule would expose an
auditor to legal liability, raising litigation costs for the
accounting firms and auditing costs for corporate America.
Doty tweaked the proposal. Instead of making auditors sign
their name to each audit report, a firm could simply identify
the lead auditor. Doty and PCAOB lawyers believed this would
address the liability concerns.
But when he sent the proposal to the SEC for review, the
Chief Accountant's Office nixed it. Office chief Kroeker, the
former Deloitte partner, and deputy Croteau, the former
PricewaterhouseCoopers partner, said the new rule didn't
sufficiently reduce liability risks for the firms. Plus, they
told Doty, the potential benefits to investors didn't seem to
outweigh the costs - such as increased litigation - that the
rule would impose on accounting firms.
In July 2012, Kroeker stepped down as SEC chief accountant.
In his place, the SEC chairwoman at the time, Elisse Walter,
appointed another Big Four partner, Paul Beswick of Ernst &
Young. "I have never known people at the SEC to be there to
serve the industry," Walter said in an interview, "and that
includes Paul Beswick, and his predecessors, and his successor."
CARRYING WATER FOR THE BIG FOUR
For months, Doty negotiations with Beswick and Croteau went
nowhere. Tensions came to a head at Doty's 8th floor corner
office in the PCAOB headquarters on Farragut Square in
Washington, D.C. "You'll be perceived as carrying water for the
Big Four," Doty told the SEC's Croteau, according to a person
close to Doty and Croteau. Croteau and his staff stormed out.
In a subsequent meeting, Beswick urged Doty to focus on
less-controversial rules. Doty told Beswick that he was so
biased in favor of the accounting industry that he had no
business serving as chief accountant and that he should resign,
according to a person briefed on the meeting.
Beswick has since resumed his partnership at Ernst & Young.
He declined to comment, according to firm spokeswoman Amy Call
Well.
The industry began mobilizing against Doty. At a meeting of
a PCAOB advisory group at the Center for Audit Quality, an
accounting industry lobby group, representatives of several big
firms tore into him.
"He's beating up on our profession, this has to stop," one
firm representative complained, according to a person present at
the meeting.
In May 2014, Schnurr retired from Deloitte. Three months
later, SEC Chair White tapped him as the new Chief Accountant.
"Mary Jo was very high on him," said a former SEC official
close to both Schnurr and White.
The SEC declined to make White available to comment,
directing Reuters to comments she made at the time of the
appointment. White said in a statement then that she chose
Schnurr for his "deep knowledge of accounting and auditing
standards" and "his extensive experience interacting with
regulators."
A DRESSING-DOWN IN PASADENA
Three months later, Schnurr criticized the PCAOB in his
speech at an annual gala of the accounting profession. Doty was
especially stung by Schnurr's public accusation that the PCAOB
was dragging its feet on new auditing rules, a person close to
Doty said.
Doty believed his proposals would have gone through years
ago if they hadn't been blocked by Schnurr's office. The problem
was that Doty was pushing rules the industry didn't like, the
PCAOB chief believed, according to a person close to him.
Earlier this year, Schnurr and Doty tussled over who would
have the power to hire and assign economists within the PCAOB.
Doty had added to and shuffled his economics staff. It was a
savvy battle for Schnurr to pick, said one PCAOB official,
because economists shape the cost-benefit analyses necessary for
passing new auditing rules. A critical cost analysis can doom a
rule.
Doty got to stick with the personnel changes he had made,
but was warned that he would need SEC approval in the future.
Nester, the SEC spokesman, said that the changes violated a 2010
SEC rule banning the PCAOB from shifting more than $1 million of
its budget from one program area to another without prior SEC
clearance.
Schnurr escalated his public attacks. At a conference in
Pasadena this summer, he again denounced the PCAOB's failure to
pass new auditing rules, saying there were "very significant and
fundamental issues that will need to be addressed" at the board.
On Tuesday, the PCAOB finally voted through a watered-down
version of the rule with Schnurr's backing. The new rule - the
first and only audit reform enacted by the PCAOB in direct
response to the financial crisis - includes a major concession:
Instead of naming the auditor in the audit report, each firm
will file the auditor's name in a separate form at a later date
with the PCAOB.
For many investors, including the well-known short seller
Carson Block, it was a partial victory at best: a step in the
right direction, but thoroughly watered down, according to a
letter Block wrote to the PCAOB.
"It took the PCAOB years to require the name of the audit
partner be disclosed in a manner investors will find difficult
to track," said Turner, the former SEC chief accountant.
PCAOB board member Steven Harris, who helped draft the
Sarbanes-Oxley act as a staffer working for Sen. Sarbanes in
2002, said at Tuesday's board meeting that the final rule
absolved auditors from being "liable for deficient audits that
harm investors, even if those audits are carried out so
recklessly as to meet the legal standards for fraud."
"It is not clear, to me at least, why this should be the
board's goal," Harris said.
A SECOND TERM?
This September, on the sidelines of a PCAOB advisory group
meeting at the Army and Navy Club in Washington, D.C., SEC
Chairwoman White chatted with a scrum of beat reporters. She
told them that the SEC was "identifying interested and qualified
candidates" to replace Doty upon the expiration of his term in
October.
Doty had said publicly he wanted to serve a second term.
Many inside the PCAOB interpreted White's comments as the first
public indication from the SEC chief that she was inclined to
back the industry against Doty.
A spokeswoman for the SEC, Gina Talamona, said White was
making a general comment about the protocol for picking PCAOB
board members, whether for a new appointment or a
re-appointment, not commenting on any candidate.
White's comments called attention to her own ties to the
accounting industry. Deloitte had been a client of White's when
she was a lawyer in private practice. Her husband, lawyer John
White, sits on a PCAOB advisory group. His law firm, Cravath
Swain & Moore, has a long history of working for Big Four firms.
Cravath defended Deloitte in investor lawsuits over the Bear
Stearns collapse and the accounting fraud at Adelphia
Communications Corp.
The Center for Effective Government, a Washington, D.C.,
watchdog group, called on White to recuse herself in Doty's
reappointment in light of her husband's position as a PCAOB
advisor. Cravath was touting his advisory role on its Web site.
Soon after, Cravath removed those lines from its site.
SEC ethics officials determined it is appropriate for White
to participate in the selection of PCAOB board members,
according to Talamona, the SEC spokeswoman. A Cravath
spokesperson said John White and the firm had no comment.
Doty's term ended on Oct. 24 without any SEC action. That
leaves him in limbo, until the commissioners choose to vote on
whether to reappoint him.
(Edited by Michael J. Williams)