Nov 6 A U.S. panel that polices the corporate
audit industry on Wednesday named an Italian free-market
economist to head a new unit that will study auditing's role in
"capital formation and investor protection."
Luigi Zingales, a professor at the University of Chicago's
business school, will direct the Center for Economic Analysis at
the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), a
Washington-based watchdog, it said.
"The center will focus on fostering more economic research
in auditing topics and building economic and other analytical
tools for use in the PCAOB's work," said PCAOB Chairman Jim Doty
in a statement.
The PCAOB was set up under 2002's Sarbanes-Oxley law that
cracked down on auditors after a rash of corporate book-cooking
scandals that began at Enron Corp. The board regulates audit
firms that previously regulated themselves.
Just four mega-firms - PricewaterhouseCoopers,
Deloitte, Ernst & Young and KPMG -
dominate the auditing of the books of the world's largest
corporations. Policing these firms is the PCAOB's top job.