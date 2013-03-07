March 7 The U.S. board that regulates corporate
auditors is expected to release a report soon criticizing
quality controls at accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers
, according to an internal PwC memo dated March 7 and
obtained by Reuters.
The memo, signed by PwC's U.S. Chairman Robert Moritz, said
the report from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board
will fault the audit firm for not promptly addressing quality
control problems found during inspections of some of its 2007
and 2008 audits.
The memo defended PwC's efforts to improve quality controls
and said it was disappointed with the watchdog's report.
A spokeswoman for PwC declined comment.
(Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing
by Gerald E. McCormick)