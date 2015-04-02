* New setback to global accounting rules alignment

* Global IASB to consider delay to its rule later in April (Adds IASB reaction)

By Dena Aubin

NEW YORK, April 1 The board that sets accounting rules for U.S. public companies proposed on Wednesday a one-year delay in sweeping new rules that would change the way companies recognize revenue, one of the most important numbers in corporate financial statements.

The revised timeline from the U.S. Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) calls for the rules to take effect for public companies starting in 2018 and for nonpublic companies in 2019.

FASB spokeswoman Christine Klimek said the board proposed the delay to give companies more time to prepare for the rules. Some companies that need new systems to implement the rules do not yet have necessary software, she said.

FASB said it would seek public comments for 30 days before deciding on the timeline.

The new standard for revenue recognition was approved in May 2014 as part of an effort to align U.S. accounting rules, called Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, with international rules known as International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) used in over 100 countries, including the European Union.

For U.S. companies, the rule change would replace an array of industry-specific guidance with a single principle for recognizing revenue across various industries. Generally, revenue will be recognized when a company transfers control of goods or services.

The accounting change calls for more judgment on the part of managers of U.S. companies in recognizing revenue, while international companies that currently lack detailed rules on when revenue should be booked would have more guidance.

Rule-makers had worked for years to align the U.S. and international standards so that investors could more easily compare financial results from companies in all parts of the world.

Accounting experts had said the rule change would present a logistical challenge for companies. The change calls for extensive disclosures and requires many businesses to change their book-keeping practices and technology systems.

The International Accounting Standards Board, which writes the IFRS international rules, said it has also decided to propose some "targeted clarifications" in the second quarter or thereafter to its own version of the new revenue recognition standard that is due to come into force in 2017.

There would be a public consultation on the changes, it said.

"The IASB expects to discuss whether any change should be made to the effective date of the standard at its board meeting towards the end of April," the London-based body said. (Reporting By Dena Aubin; Additional reporting by Huw Jones in London; Editing by David Ingram and Chris Reese)