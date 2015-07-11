NEW YORK, July 11 Roger Rees, the Tony
Award-winning British stage actor who had roles in U.S.
television hits including "Cheers" and "The West Wing", died on
Friday aged 71, his representative said on Saturday.
Rees' representative Rick Miramontez did not provide
further details.
Rees' performance in title role in the Royal Shakespeare
Company's "The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby" won him
an Olivier Award and a Tony in the early 1980s.
Born in Aberystwyth, Wales in 1944, Rees spent more than 20
years with the Royal Shakespeare Company. He also took on major
television and film roles, including the 1993 spoof "Robin Hood:
Men in Tights" and "The Scorpion King" in 2002.
In the U.S. television series "Cheers", he played the
affluent Brit Robin Colcord and in "The West Wing" he was
British ambassador Lord John Marbury.
(Reporting By Edward McAllister. Editing by Jane Merriman)