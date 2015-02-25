By Rod Nickel and Chris Prentice
| WINNIPEG/NEW YORK
WINNIPEG/NEW YORK Feb 25 Archer Daniels Midland
, one of the world's top biofuels producers, has slowed
North American biodiesel output, the latest sign the industry is
battling uncertainty over U.S. renewable fuel policy while the
oil rout curbs demand.
The Chicago-based agri business has "temporarily" shifted
production at its Velva, North Dakota, oilseeds processing
facility from biodiesel to other products and cut production at
its other North American facilities, ADM spokeswoman Jackie
Anderson said in an emailed statement.
"We will continue to evaluate the market, and look forward
to resuming production when conditions improve," she said.
With 140 million gallons of annual capacity at its
wholly-owned Velva site and two joint ventures in Missouri, ADM
is a sizeable player in the 2-billion gallon U.S. industry.
It also runs a plant with 70 million gallons of capacity in
Lloydminster, Canada.
The ADM spokeswoman declined to give the timing and size of
the cutbacks. The Northern Canola Growers Association said the
switch in North Dakota took place a few months ago.
The move is a sign of the "strain" being felt across the
industry after a year-long drop in biodiesel prices and oil's
second-worst rout in history, said Steve Nicholson, an analyst
with Rabobank AgriFinance in St. Louis, Mo.
"There's no question we'll see idling of plants and we may
see consolidation or people getting out altogether," he said.
Late last year, diesel's discount to B99/B100 biodiesel was
at its widest since 2011, according to the latest data from the
U.S. Department of Energy.
Other major U.S. producers include Renewable Energy Group
Inc. and Cargill Inc., but the industry also
has many small, independent players.
Uncertainty over decade-old federal policy aimed at energy
independence and cutting carbon emissions has added to the
industry's woes.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which implements
the Renewable Fuels Standard program has not yet set biofuel
blending requirements for last year, 2015, and 2016.
A $1-per-gallon tax credit expired in December.
Biodiesel producers represent a sliver of the 17
billion-gallon U.S. renewable fuels market, but they are not
alone: ethanol makers, which produce a corn-based fuel, are also
feeling the crunch. A Reuters analysis showed average ethanol
margins are at their lowest levels since 2005.
