FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Video of foster children surprised with adoption news at Disney goes viral
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Power Sector
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Movie Review
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
Asia
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
July 20, 2017 / 4:19 AM / a day ago

Video of foster children surprised with adoption news at Disney goes viral

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A video of Mickey Mouse surprising two foster children with news of their adoption date has gone viral on social media.

Foster parents Tom and Courtney Gilmour said they wanted to give Janielle, 12, and her 10-year-old brother Elijah a memorable gift during their visit to Disney World Florida in April.

The video shows the children posing for pictures with Mickey and then being overwhelmed with emotion after being told the date when the Gilmours would be formally adopting them.

The video has gained over 1.5 million views since it was posted on Facebook on July 6.

Courtney Gilmour told Reuters she posted the video with the hope of drawing attention to the foster care system and encouraging other people to get involved.

Reporting by Reuters Television,; Editing by Darren Schuettler and Christian Schmollinger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.