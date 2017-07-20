Video of foster children surprised with adoption news at Disney goes viral

(Reuters) - A video of Mickey Mouse surprising two foster children with news of their adoption date has gone viral on social media.

Foster parents Tom and Courtney Gilmour said they wanted to give Janielle, 12, and her 10-year-old brother Elijah a memorable gift during their visit to Disney World Florida in April.

The video shows the children posing for pictures with Mickey and then being overwhelmed with emotion after being told the date when the Gilmours would be formally adopting them.

The video has gained over 1.5 million views since it was posted on Facebook on July 6.

Courtney Gilmour told Reuters she posted the video with the hope of drawing attention to the foster care system and encouraging other people to get involved.