By Megan Twohey
| NEW YORK, July 7
NEW YORK, July 7 A U.S. Senate subcommittee will
hear testimony Tuesday about how the federal government can stop
parents from transferring custody of their adopted children to
strangers met on the Internet.
The hearing comes in response to a Reuters investigation
into the practice, known as "private re-homing," which bypasses
the government's child welfare system. Reuters found online
forums where desperate parents solicited new families for
children they no longer wanted. The parents then transferred
custody of the boys and girls to strangers, often through
nothing more than a notarized power of attorney.
No state or federal laws specifically prohibit re-homing.
State laws that restrict the advertising and custody transfers
of children rarely prescribe criminal sanctions and are
frequently ignored.
After the news agency published its investigation in
September, at least four states passed new restrictions on
advertising children, transferring custody, or both. Lawmakers
in those states noted that the absence of government safeguards
can result in children ending up in the care of abusers.
Tuesday's hearing of the Senate's Subcommittee on Children
and Families represents the first time members of Congress will
examine the issue. The focus will be on how the federal
government can help state and local officials identify and
prevent cases of re-homing, as well as child trafficking.
Some child advocates say that congressional action is needed
to restrict re-homing. Joe Kroll, executive director of North
American Council on Adoptable Children, said a federal law
should place uniform restrictions on the advertising of children
and require that all custody transfers of children to
non-relatives be approved by a court.
"So much of re-homing is across state lines," Kroll said.
"It's an interstate issue. Because of all the cross-border
activities, state-by-state solutions just don't work. You need a
federal law that addresses this."
In a report issued last year, the Congressional Research
Service said the interstate aspect of re-homing and the role of
the Internet in facilitating the practice gave Congress
opportunities to act. "Although there appears to be no federal
criminal law implicated by the general process of 're-homing,'
this does not preclude Congress from enacting laws to protect
children that may be harmed by this practice," the report said.
The Government Accountability Office will begin studying state
and federal policies related to re-homing this summer.
No government agencies track re-homing, but Reuters
identified eight Internet groups in which members discussed,
facilitated or engaged in the practice. In a single Yahoo group,
a child was offered to strangers on average once a week during a
five-year period. At least 70 percent of those children were
listed as having been adopted from overseas; many were described
as suffering emotional or behavioral problems. Yahoo has taken
down the group.
Some re-homed children endured severe abuse, and the adults
who used the online network to obtain children were not properly
vetted, Reuters found. In one case, a man now serving prison
time for child pornography took home a 10-year-old boy whom he
and a friend found online hours earlier. They picked up the boy
in a hotel parking lot.
At the request of U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., officials
from the federal departments of State, Justice, Health and Human
Services and Homeland security have been discussing ways to
address re-homing. In May, Health and Human Services officials
warned states about the dangers of the practice and encouraged
them to use existing federal funding to support struggling
adoptive families.
(Reporting By Megan Twohey. Edited by Blake Morrison.)